Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » How Delhi International Open Is Nurturing India's Chess Talent

How Delhi International Open Is Nurturing India's Chess Talent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 01, 2026 20:39 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how the 22nd Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, set for 2027, is poised to become the world's richest open chess event with a record Rs 1.32 crore prize fund, further cementing India's role in global chess.

Key Points

  • The 22nd Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament in 2027 will offer a record Rs 1.32 crore prize pool, making it the highest in open chess history.
  • The tournament will feature three categories, including a prestigious FIDE-rated section, and is expected to attract over 3,000 players globally.
  • Historically, the Delhi International Open has been instrumental in developing Indian chess prodigies like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa.
  • The event aims to solidify New Delhi's position as a major global chess centre, attracting top talent and fostering competitive experience.
The 22nd Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, which will be held in the national capital from January 21 to 28, 2027 will be a Rs 1.32 crore event making it the open tournament with highest prize money pool.

The 2027 edition will be conducted in three categories. The prestigious Category A will be open exclusively to FIDE-rated players and is expected to witness participation from Grandmasters, International Masters and other titled players from around the world. Categories B and C are designed to cater to a wider spectrum of players, offering enthusiasts, young talents and amateur competitors an opportunity to participate in an international-standard tournament and experience high-level competition.

Global Participation And Categories

The organisers are expecting participation of more than 3,000 players, making it one of the largest chess tournaments in the world.

 

Over the years, the Delhi International Open has established itself as one of Asia's premier open chess tournaments and has played a pivotal role in nurturing Indian chess talent. The tournament has provided invaluable exposure to several of India's finest players, including reigning World Champion D Gukesh, who completed his GM title requirements during the Delhi International Open. Other leading Indian stars such as R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali have also been part of the tournament in their formative years, gaining crucial international exposure and competitive experience.

Nurturing Indian Chess Talent

The event promises to transform New Delhi into a global chess hub as thousands of players from India and abroad compete under one roof for coveted titles, FIDE rating points, International title norms and a share of the record-breaking prize fund.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi international open chessgrandmasters chess tournamentchess prize moneyindian chess talentnew delhi chess event

More From Rediff

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Stage Schedule In IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout Stage Schedule In IST
Haaland knocks Ivory Coast out with last-minute winner

Haaland knocks Ivory Coast out with last-minute winner
Zverev fights back to avoid shock exit

Zverev fights back to avoid shock exit

Related Stories

Gukesh eyes glory as World Cup returns to India after 23 years

Gukesh eyes glory as World Cup returns to India after 23 years

Web Stories

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro
Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?
10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026