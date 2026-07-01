How Delhi International Open Is Nurturing India's Chess Talent

Discover how the 22nd Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, set for 2027, is poised to become the world's richest open chess event with a record Rs 1.32 crore prize fund, further cementing India's role in global chess.

Key Points The 22nd Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament in 2027 will offer a record Rs 1.32 crore prize pool, making it the highest in open chess history.

The tournament will feature three categories, including a prestigious FIDE-rated section, and is expected to attract over 3,000 players globally.

Historically, the Delhi International Open has been instrumental in developing Indian chess prodigies like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa.

The event aims to solidify New Delhi's position as a major global chess centre, attracting top talent and fostering competitive experience.

The 22nd Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, which will be held in the national capital from January 21 to 28, 2027 will be a Rs 1.32 crore event making it the open tournament with highest prize money pool.

The 2027 edition will be conducted in three categories. The prestigious Category A will be open exclusively to FIDE-rated players and is expected to witness participation from Grandmasters, International Masters and other titled players from around the world. Categories B and C are designed to cater to a wider spectrum of players, offering enthusiasts, young talents and amateur competitors an opportunity to participate in an international-standard tournament and experience high-level competition.

Global Participation And Categories

The organisers are expecting participation of more than 3,000 players, making it one of the largest chess tournaments in the world.

Over the years, the Delhi International Open has established itself as one of Asia's premier open chess tournaments and has played a pivotal role in nurturing Indian chess talent. The tournament has provided invaluable exposure to several of India's finest players, including reigning World Champion D Gukesh, who completed his GM title requirements during the Delhi International Open. Other leading Indian stars such as R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali have also been part of the tournament in their formative years, gaining crucial international exposure and competitive experience.

Nurturing Indian Chess Talent

The event promises to transform New Delhi into a global chess hub as thousands of players from India and abroad compete under one roof for coveted titles, FIDE rating points, International title norms and a share of the record-breaking prize fund.