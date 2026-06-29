Delhi High Court Affirms EFI's Asian Games Dressage Team Selection

The Delhi High Court has affirmed the Equestrian Federation of India's selection process for the Asian Games dressage team, dismissing challenges from riders and reinforcing the limited scope of judicial intervention in sports selections.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points The Delhi High Court upheld the Equestrian Federation of India's (EFI) selection process for the Asian Games dressage team.

Petitions filed by riders Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela were dismissed, with the court finding no arbitrariness or procedural impropriety.

The court rejected all challenges, including objections to MER calculations, interpretation of selection criteria, and allegations of bias.

EFI's selection criteria evaluated horse-rider combinations based on their two best valid MER performances, with specific requirements for tests and current form.

The ruling reiterated the limited scope of judicial review in sports selections, emphasising deference to expert bodies unless decisions are arbitrary or perverse.

The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the Equestrian Federation of India's (EFI) selection process for the Asian Games dressage team, dismissing petitions filed by riders Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela after holding that the selection criteria were applied fairly and there was no arbitrariness, perversity or procedural impropriety warranting judicial interference.

Justice Mini Pushkarna ruled that courts cannot substitute the opinion of expert selection bodies unless their decisions are shown to be arbitrary, capricious, perverse or contrary to settled principles.

Delhi High Court Upholds EFI Selection Process

Both riders had challenged the June 16 selection list issued by the EFI's Ad-hoc Committee for the dressage event at the Asian Games in Japan, where they were placed as reserve riders -- Agarwalla as first reserve and Hajela as second reserve -- while four riders were selected ahead of them.

The court rejected all their challenges, including objections to the calculation of Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MERs), the interpretation of the selection criteria, the absence of additional selection trials and allegations of bias in the selection committee.

The case arose from the selection of India's dressage team for the Asian Games to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Under EFI's Selection Criteria Version 4.0, amended on April 17, horse-rider combinations were evaluated on the basis of their two best valid MER performances during the qualifying window from November 15, 2025 to June 15, 2026.

The policy required every dressage combination to complete all three prescribed Small Tour tests -- Prix St. Georges (PSG), Intermediate I and Intermediate I Freestyle -- for a valid MER.

Riders were ranked on the basis of the highest cumulative percentage scores from their best two valid MER results, with at least one MER mandatorily achieved between April 17 and June 15, 2026 to demonstrate current form.

Understanding The Equestrian Federation's Selection Criteria

The criteria further stipulated that while deciding the composition of the team, combinations achieving Individual MERs would rank above those achieving only Team MERs.

Agarwalla had argued that his PSG score from Hagen, Germany should have been considered instead of his PSG score from Lier, Belgium, which would have improved his ranking enough to enter the top four.

Rejecting the plea, the court said the Belgium competition had all three prescribed tests and therefore the rider could not discard one score and substitute it with a better score from another event.

The court also rejected his allegation that selected riders Shruti Vora and Jai Sud had been given preferential treatment by combining scores from different competitions.

It held that both riders had competed at events where one of the mandatory tests was unavailable and Clause 8(e) of the amended selection criteria specifically permitted riders based abroad to complete the missing test at a subsequent competition in such situations.

Hajela had contended that rankings ought to have been prepared first on the basis of Team MERs and only thereafter Individual MER performances should have been considered.

The court disagreed, holding that Clause 8(f) clearly required ranking riders on the basis of cumulative scores from their two best valid MERs and made no distinction between Team and Individual MERs while calculating comparative merit.

Riders' Specific Challenges And Court's Rejection

Justice Pushkarna observed that the cumulative scoring system across all three dressage tests was consistent with the Asian Games competition format and ensured complete competitive preparedness for both team and individual medal events.

The court further rejected the argument that EFI had merely announced six "probables" on June 16 and was required to hold fresh competitions among them before finalising the four-member squad.

It accepted EFI's explanation that all six riders, including the petitioners, were based in different parts of Europe, making further competitions impractical.

The court noted that Clause 15 of the selection criteria empowered the Selection Committee and Ad-hoc Executive Committee to review performances before finalising the team and found that both bodies had met on June 15, examined the merit calculations, unanimously accepted the recommendations and issued the final list on June 16 after following the prescribed procedure.

The judgment also rejected Agarwalla's allegation of bias against selection committee member Kapil Modi.

The rider had claimed pending disputes involving his family created a conflict of interest.

The court held that although Agarwalla had objected to Modi's presence through a WhatsApp message in April, he neither sought reconstitution of the committee nor pursued any legal remedy before participating in the entire selection process.

Relying on the Supreme Court's ruling in Manak Lal vs Dr Prem Chand Singhvi (1957), the court held that he had acquiesced to the committee's composition and could not challenge it only after failing to secure selection.

Judicial Review's Limited Scope In Sports Decisions

While dismissing the petitions, the court reiterated the limited scope of judicial review in sports selections and relied upon a series of earlier decisions, including Swastika Ghosh vs Table Tennis Federation of India (2022), Shumel vs Union of India (2010), Sushil Kumar vs Union of India (2016), Karamjyoti vs Union of India (2016), Paralympic Committee of India vs Naresh Kumar Sharma (2018), Manini Kaushik vs National Rifle Association of India (2024) and Yamini Mourya vs Indian Olympic Association (2023).

The court observed that these precedents consistently hold that selection of athletes is best left to experts and courts should interfere only where the decision-making process is manifestly arbitrary, mala fide or perverse.

Finding no such infirmity in EFI's selection process, the High Court dismissed both writ petitions and all pending applications.