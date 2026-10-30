Delhi High Court to WFI: Decide Vinesh Phogat's Show-Cause Notices in Two Weeks

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to resolve disciplinary proceedings against star wrestler Vinesh Phogat within two weeks, recognising the critical impact of such uncertainty on an athlete's mental and physical preparation for upcoming competitions.

IMAGE: The Delhi High Court has given the Wrestling Federation of India two weeks to decide on show-cause notices issued to Vinesh Phogat, citing concerns over her competition preparations. Photograph: Photograph: Wrestling Federation of India

Key Points The Delhi High Court has given the WFI two weeks to decide on show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that uncertainty over disciplinary action could negatively impact a sportsperson's mental state and readiness.

Phogat's counsel argued that pending proceedings could disrupt her preparations for a national tournament in December 2026.

The High Court emphasised the need for athletes to be mentally relaxed and physically prepared for optimal performance.

Failure by the WFI to decide within two weeks will result in any subsequent decision remaining in abeyance until the next hearing on January 20, 2027.

The Delhi High Court has given the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) two weeks to decide the show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, taking note of her concerns that the pending disciplinary proceedings could disrupt her preparations for upcoming competitions.

Impact on Athlete's Mental State

Justice Amit Mahajan said, keeping a sportsperson under uncertainty over disciplinary action could have an impact on their mental state and readiness for sporting events. The Court emphasised that athletes need to be mentally relaxed and physically prepared to deliver their best performance.

Phogat's Petition and Concerns

The directions came on a petition filed by Phogat questioning two show-cause notices issued by the WFI on May 9 and June 17. Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, told the Court that she plans to compete in a national tournament scheduled around mid-December 2026.

He submitted that she must begin preparations for the event and cannot be expected to do so with the threat of an adverse decision by the federation looming over her. Rao expressed apprehension that the WFI could pass an adverse order immediately before the tournament, leaving Phogat with insufficient time to seek judicial intervention.

Court's Directive and Future Hearing

After considering the submissions, the Court said the concern raised by the wrestler appeared genuine and warranted consideration.

The High Court directed the WFI to take a decision on both show-cause notices within two weeks. It also made clear that if the federation fails to decide the matter within the stipulated period, any subsequent decision would remain in abeyance until the next hearing. The Court issued notice to the authorities and asked them to place their replies, if any, on record before the next date of hearing. The matter will be heard next on January 20, 2027.