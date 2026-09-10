Vinesh Phogat's World Championships Hopes Dashed By Delhi High Court Ruling

The Delhi High Court has ruled against wrestler Vinesh Phogat's request for an interim exemption to compete in the 2026 Senior World Championships trials, underscoring the ongoing debate around athlete eligibility and maternity leave policies in Indian sports.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels/Pixabay.com

Key Points Delhi High Court denied Vinesh Phogat's interim plea to participate in 2026 Senior World Championships trials.

The court upheld the uniform application of WFI's eligibility criteria for all athletes.

Phogat, returning from maternity leave, sought exemption from rules requiring participation in specific qualifying competitions.

The ruling highlights the ongoing legal challenge regarding fair frameworks for women athletes post-maternity.

Phogat's petition seeks a structured policy for athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to allow wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in a late-night interim order, said that at this stage, the court is not inclined to grant an interim exemption from the eligibility criteria to allow the petitioner to participate in the selection trials on September 14.

"To reiterate, the criteria prescribed under the circular dated September 7, 2026 apply uniformly to all athletes. An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by respondent no. 1 (WFI)," the court said.

Court Upholds Uniform Eligibility Criteria

The high court passed the order while dismissing an an application by grappler Vinesh Phogat, who has returned from maternity leave, seeking permission to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships. It said Phogat's circumstances relating to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery would require consideration while examining the validity of the policy. However, that does not, at the interim stage, by itself entitle her to a direction permitting her to participate contrary to the eligibility criteria, it added.

"Granting such interim relief to the petitioner alone, without first adjudicating upon the policy itself, may consequently result in unequal treatment of similarly situated athletes who are not before this court," it said. It added that without expressing any final opinion on the validity of the circular or on the merits of the pending disciplinary proceedings, the court is not inclined to grant the interim relief.

Phogat's Challenge to WFI Circular

Phogat, in her application filed in a pending petition, also sought a stay on the operation of a September 7 circular issued by the WFI prescribing the eligibility criteria for the selection trials which are scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. The fresh application was filed in the main petition in which the wrestler has sought formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.

In the application, she has sought a stay on the circular as it excludes her from participating in the selection trials for the championship scheduled to be held at Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1. The WFI circular provides for women's trials in six Olympic weight categories. Phogat contended that the latest selection framework creates a closed pathway by making eligibility dependent on participation and performance in specified qualifying competitions.

Maternity Leave and Athlete Exclusion

The plea said the circular places Phogat in a position where she is excluded not because she has been assessed and found wanting on sporting merit but because she was unable to participate in the particular competitions selected by WFI as gateways to the present selection trials. It said the framework contains no mechanism to account for an athlete who was unable to participate in the prescribed competitions for maternity-related reasons.

On September 1, the high court sought the response of WFI and the Centre on Phogat's plea seeking formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave. In the petition, she has sought directions for formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning from maternity, transparent and objectively verifiable selection and nomination processes, and an alternative mechanism for athletes disadvantaged by maternity-related absence.

Ongoing Legal Battle and Disciplinary Proceedings

Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025, said upon resuming her wrestling career after childbirth, she was made to re-enter the competitive pathway without any accommodation for the period she was unable to compete due to maternity. The wrestler has also filed another petition seeking quashing of two show cause notices issued to her by the WFI and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

WFI's counsel had said they kept the hearing twice but "there has been no show"; a final opportunity was given and the hearing was on September 2. In the plea, Phogat said that the two notices issued to her on May 9 and June 17 were part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action by the WFI, obstructing her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.