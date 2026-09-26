Delhi High Court Backs Centre On Asian Games Jiu-Jitsu Squad

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Centre's decision to not send an Indian contingent for the men's 94 kg Jiu-Jitsu category at the Asian Games, dismissing athlete Shubham Kumar's plea and reinforcing the judiciary's non-interference in sporting authority decisions.

Key Points The Delhi High Court refused to overturn the Centre's decision regarding India's Jiu-Jitsu participation at the Asian Games.

Athlete Shubham Kumar's petition for inclusion in the men's 94 kg category was dismissed by Justice Amit Mahajan.

The court emphasised that it cannot compel participation when sporting authorities have made a decision, especially after the Games have begun, making effective relief impossible at this juncture.

The Centre cited non-submission of names by the cut-off date and a policy decision not to send a contingent for that specific category.

The ruling reinforces the judiciary's stance against interfering with expert decisions of competent sporting authorities, particularly when deadlines are missed.

The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the Centre's decision not to send an Indian contingent to participate in the Asian Games in the men's 94 kg weight category of Jiu-Jitsu.

Dismissing a petition by athlete Shubham Kumar on September 22, Justice Amit Mahajan asserted that the court cannot compel participation when the authorities have decided not to compete in the sporting event. Noting that the Games had already begun on September 19, the judge added that no effective relief can be granted to the petitioner at this juncture.

Court's Stance on Sports Authority Decisions

Kumar sought directions from the court to ensure his participation in the Jiu-Jitsu event of the 20th Asian Games, 2026 in his category. His counsel contended that despite satisfying the eligibility, his candidature was not processed for participation in the Jiu-Jitsu event.

The Centre's counsel said an Indian contingent was not being sent for the petitioner's category and that the petitioner's name was submitted beyond the cut-off date. The court concluded that a decision to exclude an athlete from participation in a particular category is taken objectively by the authorities and subject experts, which cannot be interfered with. It said no ground was made out to exercise its jurisdiction in the present case.

"This court cannot, in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, direct the respondents to send an athlete for participation in an event when the respondents have categorically stated that no athlete is being sent for the concerned event and it also stands admitted that the names of the athletes had not be sent by the association before the cut off date i.e. 14.05.2026," it said. "The courts also cannot substitute its own decision for that of the competent sporting authorities and compel participation," it added.