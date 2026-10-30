High Court Orders WFI To Address Vinesh Phogat Show-Cause Notices

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the ongoing dispute between grappler Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India, directing the WFI to address show-cause notices concerning alleged anti-doping violations and misconduct within two weeks, highlighting the importance of a sportsperson's mental well-being.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi High Court has directed the WFI to decide on two show-cause notices against Vinesh Phogat within two weeks.

The notices relate to alleged anti-doping rule violations and misconduct by the grappler.

The court emphasized that a sportsperson needs a relaxed state of mind for competitive events.

Any decision made after two weeks will be kept in abeyance until the next hearing on January 20, 2027.

Phogat's petition argues the notices are arbitrary and hinder her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to decide two show-cause notices issued to grappler Vinesh Phogat over allegations of violation of anti-doping rules and misconduct in two weeks.

Justice Amit Mahajan, in an order passed on October 29 on Phogat's petition, said a sportsperson has to be mentally relaxed to participate in any competitive event and clarified that the decision on the notices issued on May 9 and June 17 would be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing on January 20.

Phogat's senior counsel said no final order was yet to be passed on the two show-cause notices.

He argued that though there was no impediment to the petitioner participating in any upcoming tournaments at this stage, there was an apprehension that any adverse decision before the commencement of future tournaments would leave her without any appropriate remedy.

Court Emphasises Mental Well-being For Athletes

Terming the predicament "genuine", Justice Mahajan said, "A sportsperson has to be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in any competitive event of such nature as indicated so that their performance is not compromised in any way."

"In view of the same, the respondents are directed to take a decision on the impugned SCNs (show-cause notices), within a period of two weeks. If the decision is taken, after two weeks, the same shall be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing. List on 20.01.2027," the court ordered.

High Court's Directive On WFI Decision

Phogat's senior lawyer said she wished to participate in a national tournament scheduled to be held sometime in the middle of December, and the show-cause notices were "kept as a hanging sword" over her.

The court was hearing Phogat's petition seeking quashing of the two show-cause notices issued to her by the WFI over allegations of indiscipline and violation of anti-doping rules, and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

The court issued notice to the WFI and the Centre on the petition.

Phogat Challenges WFI's Actions

In the plea, Phogat said that the two notices issued to her on May 9 and June 17 are part of a "continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action" by the WFI, obstructing her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.

In the May 9 show-cause notice, the WFI declared Phogat ineligible to participate in all WFI competitions and events until June 26, as it raised allegations relating to the Paris 2024 Olympic weigh-in, anti-doping whereabouts, temporary retirement and her participation in two weight categories during the 2024 selection trials.

Allegations And Eligibility Concerns

The second notice was issued to her for alleged misconduct at the Asian Games Selection Trials in May.

The plea has contended that the WFI acted against her despite the International Testing Agency having cleared her to compete from January 1, 2026. However, the WFI adopted an eligibility framework which effectively excluded Phogat from the selection process and immediately issued the first show-cause notice alleging anti-doping/whereabouts violations.

The show-cause notices and consequential proceedings constitute a continuing impediment to her return to elite competition and have the potential to prejudice her eligibility, nomination and participation in forthcoming competitions, it has said.

On July 6, the court, while dealing with Phogat's plea in relation to the Asian Games selection trials, had given two weeks to the WFI to decide the May 9 show-cause notice.