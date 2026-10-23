The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the makers of the film "Doosra" regarding cricketer Sourav Ganguly's plea alleging a violation of his personality rights, prompting a court-ordered screening of the recently released movie.

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly's counsel argues that no licence was taken from him for the production of the movie "Doosra". Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the makers of the film "Doosra" to respond to Sourav Ganguly's plea alleging violation of his personality rights.

The court requested a screening of the movie, released earlier on Friday, to assess the alleged violation of personality rights.

Filmmakers assert "Doosra" is a fictional story, not a biopic, and claim permissions were obtained for using certain clips.

The case is listed for further hearing on October 29, with the court seeking arrangements for playing the film.

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the makers of the film "Doosra" to respond to cricketer Sourav Ganguly's plea alleging violation of his personality rights in the movie.

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar said the issue of any interim relief against the movie can only be decided after the defendants file their replies and asked them to also arrange a screening of the movie, which was released in theatres earlier on Friday.

Court Summons Issued to Filmmakers

Justice Kumar, who held the court while the high court is shut for Dussehra break, issued summons to the film's producers, director and distributor in the lawsuit by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic of the former cricket captain.

The senior counsel for the defendants asserted that "Doosra" was not a biopic but a fictional story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who is inspired by certain sporting events involving the cricketer.

"(The defendants to make) arrangements for playing the film so that it can be decided whether the personality rights of the plaintiff are violated or not," the court said, as it listed the case for hearing on October 29.

Arguments Over Personality Rights and Film Release

While the defendants' counsel submitted that the plea for an interim relief was infructuous at this stage as the movie had been released, the plaintiffs' lawyer argued that a stay can still be granted.

On Thursday, the high court refused to stop the theatre release of the film "Doosra" on Ganguly's plea.

The senior counsel appearing for the filmmakers had assured that "Doosra" was not a biopic and that due permissions were taken from the appropriate right-holders to use certain clips involving the plaintiff.

Ganguly's counsel apprehended a violation of the cricketer's personality rights, asserting that no licence was taken from him for the production of "Doosra".

The defendants' counsel, however, contended that a player cannot claim "personality rights" over clippings of the 2002 NatWest series.

"Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle" is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru.