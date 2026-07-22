Prepare For The Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Registrations Begin

Get ready to lace up your running shoes as registrations for the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Delhi Half Marathon 2026, scheduled for October 18, are set to open, inviting runners from across the globe to participate.

Key Points The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 is set for October 18, with registrations opening on Thursday.

This World Athletics Gold Label race will commence and conclude at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The event, now in its third decade, boasts a USD 260,000 prize purse and attracts elite and amateur runners globally.

Participants in the 2025 edition raised Rs 4.12 crore for charitable causes.

Registered runners will receive complimentary Delhi Metro travel, exclusive PUMA T-shirts, and unique finisher medals.

The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be held on October 18, organisers announced on Wednesday, with registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label race set to open on Thursday.

Key Details For Delhi Half Marathon 2026

The World Athletics Gold Label race will start and finish at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with registrations for both physical and virtual categories opening on Thursday at 7am.

The race enters its third decade and will feature a prize purse of USD 260,000, attracting elite and amateur runners from India and across the world.

The 2025 edition had witnessed 39,513 participants, including 9,709 women, and raised Rs 4.12 crore for charitable causes, according to a press release.

The race will also offer complimentary Delhi Metro travel for registered runners on race day, exclusive PUMA race-day T-shirts for Half Marathon and Open 10K participants, and finisher medals crafted using zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc's Zawar Mines in Rajasthan.

Registrations will open for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, Champions with Disability Run and Virtual Run categories on July 23, subject to category-wise closing dates or availability of slots.