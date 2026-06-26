Delhi Secures Hosting Rights For 2027 World School Championships

Delhi is set to boost its global sporting identity by hosting the prestigious ISF World School Championships in 2027, featuring international badminton and wrestling events for young athletes from approximately 50 countries.

Key Points Delhi government signs MoU to host ISF World School Championships in 2027.

The championships will feature international school badminton and wrestling events.

Around 50 countries and over 1,000 players are expected to participate, offering a platform for young athletes.

Hosting these events aims to build a stronger sports ecosystem and enhance Delhi's global sporting identity.

The initiative supports India's vision of becoming a global sporting powerhouse and identifies talented athletes early.

The Delhi government on Friday signed a tripartite MoU with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) to host international school badminton and wrestling events next year. The MoU was signed between the Delhi government and the SGFI and the ISF during a ceremony attended by Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood.

Boosting Delhi's Sports Ecosystem

Sood said the ISF World School Championships in 2027 -- which will feature both wrestling and badminton events -- will help Delhi build a stronger sports ecosystem and give young players an opportunity to compete at the international level. Around 50 countries and more than 1,000 players are expected to take part in the competition, which aim to give young athletes a platform to prepare for future national, international, Commonwealth and Olympic competitions, he said. The minister also highlighted that Delhi will host the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in July this year.

Strengthening Global Sporting Identity

Hosting the ISF World School Championships in 2027 will further strengthen the city's global sporting identity, he said. The event will provide Indian school athletes with an invaluable opportunity to compete at the international level, promote a vibrant sporting culture, and mark another significant step towards realising India's vision of becoming a global sporting powerhouse. He said the government is working to improve sports in the city by creating international-standard sports facilities and setting up an international-level sports university. The aim, he said, is not only to produce more top players and win more medals, but also to build a strong sports system in Delhi.

Nurturing Young Talent

The minister mentioned that hosting the international school badminton and wrestling events will help identify and support talented athletes at an early stage. Sood thanked the SGFI and the ISF for choosing Delhi as the host city and said the government would make every effort to organise the event successfully.