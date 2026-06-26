Discover how the Delhi government is boosting its sports ecosystem by signing an MoU to host international school badminton and wrestling events next year, providing young athletes with global exposure.

Key Points Delhi government signs MoU to host international school badminton and wrestling events next year.

The initiative aims to strengthen Delhi's sports ecosystem and offer international exposure to young athletes.

Minister Ashish Sood highlighted plans for international-standard sports facilities and a sports university in Delhi.

Over 1,000 players from approximately 50 countries are expected to participate in the competitions.

The Delhi government on Friday signed a tripartite MoU with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF) to host international school badminton and wrestling events next year.

The MoU was signed between the Delhi government and the SGFI and the ISF during a ceremony attended by Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood.

Boosting Delhi's Sports Ecosystem

Sood said the event will help Delhi build a stronger sports ecosystem and give young players an opportunity to compete at the international level.

He said the government is working to improve sports in the city by creating international-standard sports facilities and setting up an international-level sports university.

The aim, he said, is not only to produce more top players and win more medals, but also to build a strong sports system in Delhi.

The minister mentioned that hosting the international school badminton and wrestling events will help identify and support talented athletes at an early stage. It will also give players international exposure and help officials gain experience in organising global sporting events.

Around 50 countries and more than 1,000 players are expected to take part in the competitions. According to him, the event will encourage young athletes and help Delhi prepare better for future national, international, Commonwealth and Olympic competitions, he said.

Sood thanked the SGFI and the ISF for choosing Delhi as the host city and said the government would make every effort to organise the event successfully.