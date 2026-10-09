Star Golfers Descend On Delhi For DP World India Championship

Get ready for the star-studded DP World India Championship at the historic Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, featuring golf legends like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, set to elevate India's golf scene.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points The Delhi Golf Club will host the DP World India Championship from October 15 to 18.

The USD 4 million event features top international golfers including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Patrick Reed.

This marks the second consecutive year the historic Delhi Golf Club, known as 'the jungle', will host the championship.

The tournament is expected to significantly raise the profile of golf in India and inspire young local players.

Preparations are underway at the club, with upgraded facilities being readied for players and spectators.

The Delhi Golf Club is gearing up to host the star-studded DP World India Championship from October 15 to 18, with Rory McIlroy, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and several other Major winners set to headline the USD 4 million event.

The historic venue, regarded as the home of Indian golf, will stage the championship for the second consecutive year, with organisers expecting a strong turnout following the impressive response to ticket sales.

Star-Studded Line-Up

The field features several of the biggest names in world golf, including two-time Masters champion McIlroy, former US Open winner Justin Rose, former Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox and 2026 PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai.

Fleetwood, former Open champion Shane Lowry, former FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland and former world number one Luke Donald, who captained Europe at the Ryder Cup, are also in the fray. Reed currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World.

The championship is expected to provide an opportunity for young Indian golfers to watch and learn from some of the world's leading players.

Historic Venue And Preparations

Established in 1928, the Delhi Golf Club is spread across 220 acres and is known for its tree-lined fairways, dense vegetation and challenging roughs, earning it the nickname 'the jungle' among golfers.

The club hosted the Indian Open for the first time in 1964, marking India's entry into international professional golf. The legendary Australian golfer Peter Thomson, a five-time Open champion, won three times at the venue and redesigned its main course in the late 1970s. The layout was subsequently renovated by Gary Player Design in 2019.

Preparations are underway across the club, with the driving range, putting greens and short-game practice facilities being readied ahead of the championship. Upgraded facilities, hospitality areas and pathways are also being spruced up to welcome players and spectators.

The tournament's return is expected to further raise the profile of golf in India, with the presence of international stars offering a significant boost to the sport's growing fan base.