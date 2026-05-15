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Delhi FC, Bengaluru United Secure Promotion To I-League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 19:32 IST

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Delhi FC and Bengaluru United have both achieved promotion to the I-League after drawing their final matches in I-League 2, marking a significant step forward for both football clubs.

Key Points

  • Delhi FC clinched the I-League 2 title after a 1-1 draw against United SC, securing their promotion to the I-League.
  • FC Bengaluru United also earned promotion to the I-League after a 1-1 draw with GMSC, Mumbai.
  • GMSC avoided relegation from I-League 2 with their draw against FC Bengaluru United.
  • Delhi FC rallied from a goal down to draw against United SC, with Himanshu Jangra scoring the equaliser.
  • FC Bengaluru United secured promotion due to a superior goal difference compared to United SC.

Delhi Football Club on Friday clinched the I-League 2 title and secured promotion to the higher-tier Indian Football League (IFL) after playing out a 1-1 draw against United SC here.

FC Bengaluru United also became the second side to be promoted to IFL after playing out an identical 1-1 draw with GMSC, Mumbai in Mumbai. GMSC avoided relegation from the I-League 2 with the draw.

 

Key Moments in I-League 2 Promotion Matches

IFL is the second tier club competition in the country after Indian Super League.

At the Kalyani Stadium, Delhi FC rallied from a goal down to take a crucial one point. United Sports Club took the lead in the 54th minute through Susovan Ghosh before Himanshu Jangra found the equaliser in the 67th minute to hand one point to Delhi SC.

Bengaluru United's Promotion Decided by Goal Difference

At the Neville D'Souza Ground in Mumbai, FC Bengaluru United went ahead in the fourth minute which was, however, cancelled by GMSC through a 47th minute strike from GMSC's Shravan Shetty.

FC Bengaluru United and United SC both finished the season on 15 points, but the Bengaluru outfit secured promotion courtesy of goal difference, while United SC's wait for a return to the second tier extended to 12 years.

GMSC Avoids Relegation

GMSC, who began the day in the relegation spot with four points, earned the vital point needed to move to five points, level with NEROCA FC. However, a superior head-to-head record ensured the Mumbai side stayed in I-League 2.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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