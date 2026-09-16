Delhi Half Marathon's Coveted Finisher's Medal Revealed

The prestigious Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, has officially unveiled its coveted Finisher's Medal for the 21st edition, set to inspire thousands of runners on October 18.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi Half Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race, has unveiled its unique Finisher's Medal for the 21st edition.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially launched the coveted medal at the Delhi Secretariat, highlighting the event's significance.

Scheduled for October 18, the marathon will commence from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, attracting thousands of runners globally.

The event is celebrated for promoting health, fitness, and increased women's participation, contributing to Delhi's sporting identity.

The Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, on Wednesday launched the coveted Finisher's Medal for its 21st edition. The medal - an ultimate symbol of achievement for every runner- was unveiled by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, at the Delhi Secretariat.

Celebrating Delhi's Running Spirit

The Delhi Half Marathon will be flagged off on Sunday, October 18, from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as thousands of runners from across India and around the world take to the streets of the capital with one goal in mind - to cross the finish line and earn their medal.

Over the last two decades, the event has become an integral part of Delhi's sporting identity, bringing the city together in a celebration of fitness, participation and the spirit of running. "The Delhi Half Marathon, with a focus on health, fitness, increased participation of women, and its wider socio-economic and charitable impact, has become an important initiative for the National Capital. The enthusiasm and joy of the participants is truly inspiring, and the Delhi Government stands with the event to make this edition even more successful," Delhi CM Gupta said.