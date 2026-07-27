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Delhi Chief Minister Opens Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 12:05 IST 1 Minute Read
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially inaugurated the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, showcasing the city's dedication to fostering sports talent and hosting international events.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship.
  • The event took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.
  • The Delhi government is committed to promoting sports and sportspersons.
  • Top players from 25 Commonwealth countries are participating.
  • The championship is scheduled to run until August 2.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here on Monday.

Declaring the championship open in a glittering ceremony, she said the Delhi government is dedicated to promote sports and sportspersons in the city.

 

The championship that will run till August 2, features top players from 25 Commonwealth countries.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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