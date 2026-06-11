HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India's Ice Hockey Championship Aims To Boost Youth Talent

India's Ice Hockey Championship Aims To Boost Youth Talent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 16:19 IST

x

The National Ice Hockey Championship in Dehradun is set to revolutionise youth sports development in India with the introduction of new Under-12 and Under-15 categories for boys and girls, aiming to identify future talent and build a sustainable athlete pathway.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The National Ice Hockey Championship has begun in Dehradun, running until July 8.
  • New Under-12 and Under-15 categories for both boys and girls have been introduced for the first time.
  • The championship serves as a key platform for talent identification, athlete development, and national team selection.
  • This initiative is part of the Ice Hockey Association of India's (IHAI) Long-Term Athlete Development Programme.
  • The growth of Indian ice hockey is partly inspired by the women's team's historic Asia Cup bronze medal.

The National Ice Hockey Championship, featuring Under-12 and Under-15 categories for both boys and girls for the first time, got underway here on Thursday for nearly a month-long run that will conclude on July 8.

Being organised at the Himadri Ice Rink here, the championship will serve as a key platform for talent identification, athlete development and national team selection.

 

Boosting Youth Ice Hockey Development

The introduction of the Under-12 and Under-15 categories is part of Ice Hockey Association of India's (IHAI) Long-Term Athlete Development Programme.

Participating units include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim and host state Uttarakhand.

Impact Of Women's Team Success

The growth of Ice Hockey in India has been inspired by the achievements of the Indian women's team, whose historic bronze medal at the Asia Cup last year created a buzz.

The Championship will feature competitions across multiple age groups and is expected to attract hundreds of athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers from different regions of India, making it one of the largest Ice Hockey gatherings ever held in the country.

"The IHAI National Ice Hockey Championship represents the highest level of domestic Ice Hockey competition in India. The introduction of the U-12 and U-15 categories marks a significant step in building a sustainable athlete development pathway," said Harjinder Singh, General Secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Ranchi Gears Up for Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship
Ranchi Gears Up for Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship
Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Bihar Secure Wins at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship
Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Bihar Secure Wins at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship
Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Arunachal Secure Victories at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship
Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Arunachal Secure Victories at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship
Goa, Uttarakhand and Arunachal secure victories at Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship
Goa, Uttarakhand and Arunachal secure victories at Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship
Sub Junior Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, UP, Bengal & Arunachal Triumph
Sub Junior Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, UP, Bengal & Arunachal Triumph

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera1:07

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera

Shocking! Family Finds 27 Snake Hatchlings Inside Water Tank2:58

Shocking! Family Finds 27 Snake Hatchlings Inside Water Tank

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam0:58

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO