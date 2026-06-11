India's Ice Hockey Championship Aims To Boost Youth Talent

The National Ice Hockey Championship in Dehradun is set to revolutionise youth sports development in India with the introduction of new Under-12 and Under-15 categories for boys and girls, aiming to identify future talent and build a sustainable athlete pathway.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The National Ice Hockey Championship has begun in Dehradun, running until July 8.

New Under-12 and Under-15 categories for both boys and girls have been introduced for the first time.

The championship serves as a key platform for talent identification, athlete development, and national team selection.

This initiative is part of the Ice Hockey Association of India's (IHAI) Long-Term Athlete Development Programme.

The growth of Indian ice hockey is partly inspired by the women's team's historic Asia Cup bronze medal.

The National Ice Hockey Championship, featuring Under-12 and Under-15 categories for both boys and girls for the first time, got underway here on Thursday for nearly a month-long run that will conclude on July 8.

Being organised at the Himadri Ice Rink here, the championship will serve as a key platform for talent identification, athlete development and national team selection.

Boosting Youth Ice Hockey Development

The introduction of the Under-12 and Under-15 categories is part of Ice Hockey Association of India's (IHAI) Long-Term Athlete Development Programme.

Participating units include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim and host state Uttarakhand.

Impact Of Women's Team Success

The growth of Ice Hockey in India has been inspired by the achievements of the Indian women's team, whose historic bronze medal at the Asia Cup last year created a buzz.

The Championship will feature competitions across multiple age groups and is expected to attract hundreds of athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers from different regions of India, making it one of the largest Ice Hockey gatherings ever held in the country.

"The IHAI National Ice Hockey Championship represents the highest level of domestic Ice Hockey competition in India. The introduction of the U-12 and U-15 categories marks a significant step in building a sustainable athlete development pathway," said Harjinder Singh, General Secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India.