Archery Premier League: Royals Make Winning Start; Knights Stun Mighty Marathas

Defending champions Rajputana Royals kicked off the second season of the Archery Premier League with a decisive 5-3 victory over Prithviraaj Yodhas, showcasing strong performances from their international and Indian archers.

IMAGE: Nico Wiener, compound archer of Kakatiya Knights in action against Mighty Marathas during day 1 of the Archery Premier League Season 2 on Thursday. Photograph: Archery Premier League

Key Points Defending champions Rajputana Royals secured a 5-3 victory over Prithviraaj Yodhas in the opening match of the second Archery Premier League season on Wednesday.

The Royals' win was spearheaded by strong performances from compound archers Ojas Deotale and world No 1 Ella Gibson, alongside Tokyo Olympic recurve champion Mete Gazoz.

Prithviraaj Yodhas, led by Abhishek Verma, made a strong comeback but a crucial 8-point shot by Mexico's Mathias Grande in the final moments sealed their defeat.

The APL, the world's first franchise-based archery league, features six teams, 36 Indian archers, and 12 elite international stars, with the grand finale scheduled for October 18.

Defending champions Rajputana Royals beat Prithviraaj Yodhas 5-3 in the opening match of the second edition of Archery Premier League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With compound archers Ojas Deotale and world No 1 Ella Gibson leading the way with high-scoring arrows at the start, Royals also had Tokyo Olympic recurve champion Mete Gazoz to thank, as he repeatedly closed out the sets with the 120-second countdown winding down.

Royals Secure Opening Victory

The Abhishek Verma-led Yodhas bounced back from a slow start and could have taken the match into a hit-or-miss shootoff with the final arrow too, but Mexico's Mathias Grande shot a costly 8 in the end.

The world's first franchise-based archery league, APL comprises six teams and a total of 48 archers, with 36 Indians and 12 elite international stars. The league will culminate on October 18 with the grand finale featuring the top four teams in the semifinal followed by the title clash.

Deotale Gives Royals Good Start

The Royals won the first set Royals 73-69 as Grande's 7 with his first arrow put Yodhas on the backfoot and playing catch-up. Deotale, who was the source of the Royals' high energy just as he was last season, set the tone for the Royals along with Gibson, while India's Ankita Bhakat played able support to Gazoz.

Verma started the second set with a 10 as it was a good start from all four archers, with the score tied 37-37 halfway through.

Grande then bounced back with a sensational 10 off the final arrow with the clock winding down.

Gazoz could have won the set for Royals with a 10 but his 9 meant both teams would have split points for the set. But one of the arrows was corrected after the end of the set, which saw the Yodhas bounce back into the match to make it 2-2.

Intense Battle And Decisive Moments

Before the third set, Yodhas made a change as Andrea Becerra came in to replace Raj Kaur. The compound stars of each team were on fire â Deotale and Verma started with superb X-ring 10s, then Gibson and Becerra followed that up with 10s too, as the teams were locked in a tight battle.

With their final arrows, Gazoz and Grande were both up against the clock but released the arrows in time. The Mexican had to hit a 10 to split the set, and he responded with just that for Yodhas. A really quality set was tied 77-77.

Royals started the fourth set superbly with three 10s and opened up a 39-37 lead halfway through to stand on the cusp of a win. Gatha Anandrao Khadake, 16, had an up-and-down match but shot a 10 with her final arrow to give her side a chance to force a shoot-off.

While Gazoz managed a superb X with his final shot, Grande could manage only an 8.

Kakatiya Knights Stun Mighty Marathas

In the second match, Marathas suffered a remarkable collapse after opening their match by winning the first two sets, before losing the next two and then missing out in the shootoff against Kakatiya Knights.



Nico Wiener and Neeraj Chauhan nailed the inner X-ring on the target face in the hit-or-miss shootout for Knights after the Marathas let slip a 4-0 advantage.



Marathas paid the price for substituting their main recurve man, Dhiraj Bommadevara, after the first two sets.



Bommadevara, the Archery World Cup Final champion, was in tremendous form, shooting three 10s and a 9 with his four arrows, before the Marathas brought on Mrinal Chauhan, who struggled right through as Knights bounced back.