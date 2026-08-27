Defending champions PSG land Barcelona, Man City in mouth-watering Champions League draw

Defending champions PSG will face Barcelona and Manchester City in the Champions League league phase, while Real Madrid meet Inter Milan and Arsenal in marquee clashes.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain players celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 edition in Paris on May 31, 2026. Photograph: Franck Fife/Reuters

Key Points Defending champions PSG will face Barcelona and Manchester City, alongside Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

Record 15-time winners Real Madrid will host Inter Milan and visit Arsenal, with Jose Mourinho set to face his former club Inter.

Bayern Munich’s standout fixtures include a home clash with Arsenal and away games against Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Champions League holders Paris St Germain will take on Barcelona and Manchester City in this season's league phase, while record 15-time champions Real Madrid will face Inter Milan and Arsenal after Thursday's draw in Monaco set up several mouth-watering clashes.

Luis Enrique's PSG, who beat Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties in the Champions League final in May to retain their title, will host Barca and travel to City. Their other league-phase opponents are Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

The league-phase format, introduced in the 2024-25 season, is entering its third campaign.

Real Madrid face Inter Reunion and Arsenal Showdown

Real Madrid host Inter and travel to Arsenal. They will also face PSV Eindhoven, Roma, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK and AEK Athens.

The meeting with Inter will see new Real manager Jose Mourinho face one of his former clubs. Mourinho, who returned for a second spell in charge of Real in June, guided Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 before leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Six-time European champions Bayern Munich's headline fixtures include a home game against Arsenal and away trips to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.