Wrist Injury Sidelines Carlos Alcaraz From Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has officially withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a persistent wrist injury, impacting his return to the ATP Masters 1000 circuit.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as he recovered from the injury. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out from Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz has been sidelined due to a wrist injury.

Alcaraz won the Cincinnati title last year after Jannik Sinner's retirement.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month's Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard had been set to return at the ATP Masters 1000 event after being sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz's Injury Woes Continue

Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as he recovered from the injury.

"We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible," tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

World number three Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati title after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from the final.

The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13-23.