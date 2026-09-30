Indian Climbers Make Quarterfinals At Asian Games

Indian athletes Deepu Mallesh and Joga Purty have made significant strides in speed climbing, securing their spots in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Asian Games.

Photograph: X

Key Points Deepu Mallesh qualified for the men's speed climbing quarterfinals at the Asian Games, finishing 11th in the qualification rounds.

Joga Purty also advanced to the women's speed climbing quarterfinals, securing a ninth-place finish.

Speed climbing is a relatively new event, introduced to the Asian Games in 2018 and the Olympics in Tokyo 2020.

India is yet to win a medal in sport climbing at the Asian Games, making these advancements significant.

India's Deepu Mallesh entered the quarterfinals of the men's speed climbing competition of the Asian Games after finishing 11th in the qualification rounds.

Indian Climbers' Performance

The 28-year-old Mallesh, who is making his Asiad debut, clocked a best time of 5.09sec, which came during his climb up lane B of the four-lane 15-metre wall.

The 16 fastest climbers make the four set of quarterfinals, each of them featuring four climbers in four lanes.

The fastest eight from this stage move to the semifinals at the end of which, four will be left to fight for the medals in the final.

Earlier, 19-year-old Joga Purty made the women's speed climbing quarterfinals with a ninth-place finish in the qualification rounds.

The sport has been a part of the Asian Games only since 2018 and became an Olympic event in the Tokyo 2020 edition.

India have never won a sport climbing medal in the Asian Games.