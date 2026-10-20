Home  » Sports » Deepthi Jeevanji Secures Second Successive Asian Para Games Gold

Deepthi Jeevanji Secures Second Successive Asian Para Games Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 20, 2026 07:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Discover how India's Deepthi Jeevanji clinched her second consecutive Asian Para Games gold in the women's 400m T20 event, setting a new Games record and showcasing her remarkable journey from a remote village to international para-athletics stardom.

Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal after clocking an Asian Games record time of 56.36sec

Key Points

  • Deepthi Jeevanji won her second successive Asian Para Games gold medal in the women's 400m T20 event on Tuesday.
  • She set a new Games record with a time of 56.36sec in Nagoya.
  • The 23-year-old from Telangana is also an Asian record holder, a two-time Para World Championships medallist, and a Paralympic bronze winner.
  • Deepthi's talent was discovered by a physical education teacher, and she received support from badminton great Pullela Gopichand.
  • Her parents, small farmers from a remote village, supported her ambitions despite facing taunts from fellow villagers.

India's Deepthi Jeevanji reasserted her continental supremacy by snaring a second successive Asian Para Games gold medal in the women's 400m T20 event after clocking a Games record time of 56.36sec here on Tuesday.

Deepthi's Remarkable Achievements

The 23-year-old from Telangana, who also holds the Asian record, is a two-time Para World Championships medallist, having won the gold in 2024. She is also a Paralympic bronze winner in the same event.

 

On Tuesday, Japan's Niina Kanno (58.92sec) won the silver and her compatriot Akane Kato (1:00.26sec) took bronze.

The T20 classification covers athletes with intellectual impairments. Athletes in this category experience challenges with processing information, concentration, and executing race plans or tactical strategies.

Hailing from a remote village in Telangana's Warangal, Deepthi's parents are small farmers, who also worked as labourers in their village. Her talent for running was first discovered by a physical education teacher in her school.

She eventually found support from badminton great Pullela Gopichand at whose suggestion she was tested for intellectual disability in Hyderabad.

After she burst into the limelight with her consistent international performances, Deepthi revealed the tremendous role her parents played in supporting her ambitions despite being taunted for backing her by their fellow villagers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

gold medalpara athleticsasian para gamesdeepthi jeevanji400m t20

More From Rediff

UCL: Barcelona's Flick Faces Defensive Headache vs PSG

UCL: Barcelona's Flick Faces Defensive Headache vs PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day ban by Portuguese FA

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day ban by Portuguese FA

ISL: Gurkirat strikes late as Punjab FC Hold Mumbai City FC

ISL: Gurkirat strikes late as Punjab FC Hold Mumbai City FC

Related Stories

Asian Para Games: India win 5 gold, Deepa wins 2nd bronze on penultimate day

Asian Para Games: India win 5 gold, Deepa wins 2nd bronze on penultimate day

Web Stories

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries
6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know
6 Places To Watch Ravana Dahan

6 Places To Watch Ravana Dahan

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026