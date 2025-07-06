HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Deepika's stunner nominated for Magic Skill hockey award

July 06, 2025 14:57 IST

July 06, 2025 14:57 IST

India hockey forward Deepika

IMAGE: Deepika's iconic moment was in February 2025 during the Bhubaneswar leg of the Pro League when India defeated the Netherlands in a shoot-out after a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga stadium. Photograph: Hockey India

India’s women's hockey team forward Deepika has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill award for her incredible solo field goal against world No.1 the Netherlands during the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

The nominations for the Poligras Magic Skill award for the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season were released on Friday, and the deadline to vote is July 14 03:29 IST.

The winner is decided by hockey fans across the world based on who they think had the best moment and the goal during the season.

 

Deepika's iconic moment was in February 2025 during the Bhubaneswar leg of the Pro League when India defeated the Netherlands in a shoot-out after a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga stadium.

In the 35th minute, Deepika scored an amazing field goal as India were trailing by two goals.

She dribbled down the left flank brilliantly, going around the Netherlands defence, kissed the touchline, dinked the ball over a defender's stick and finished the move with a wonderful strike past the keeper into the net.

"That goal against the Netherlands is one of the most special moments of my career. Everything just clicked and it helped us equalise and win the game in shootout. I'm honoured to be nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award and grateful for the support of our fans. Moments like these are what we train so hard for," Deepika said. 

"I also want to thank my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for their constant encouragement and belief in me," the 21-year-old prolific attacker-cum-dragflicker said.

Apart from Deepika's goal, the women nominees feature two more wonderful flashes of brilliance on the field.

Spainiard Patricia Alvarez's incredible 3D Skills and goal against Australia has made the cut.

Patricia showed brilliant technique to win and juggle the ball with her stick over the onrushing goalkeeper and found the net.

The third nomination is the wonderful team goal by Australia’s women against England. The Hockeyroos orchestrated a brilliant passage of play with five passes in the opposing half and for a strike into the goal.

