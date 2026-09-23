Asian Games Hockey: Deepika's 9-goal blitz as India crush Thailand 20-1

Indian drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat made history at the Asian Games, scoring a record nine goals to lead the women's hockey team to a dominant 20-1 victory over Thailand, securing their third consecutive win in Pool B.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Deepika Sehrawat scored a record nine goals, all from penalty corners, in a single match.

India defeated Thailand 20-1, marking their third consecutive victory in Pool B of the Asian Games.

Navneet Kaur and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also contributed significantly with multiple goals.

India leads Pool B standings and will face hosts Japan next.

The team showcased dominant form, continuing their strong performance from previous matches.

In-form drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat continued her impressive run, scoring a record nine goals in a single match as India thrashed Thailand 20-1 to register their third consecutive victory in Pool B of the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games.

Deepika (2nd, 8th, 9th, 24th, 33rd, 36th, 39th, 51st and 57th minutes) was unstoppable from penalty corners, converting all her nine attempts to script the record haul, while Navneet Kaur (4th, 29th, 35th and 51st) also ran riot in the one-sided contest.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (10th, 11th and 47th) completed a hat-trick, while Neha Goyal (19th), Lalremsiami (26th), Sakshi Rana (29th) and skipper Salima Tete (45th) joined the scoring as India piled on the goals.

Deepika's Record-Breaking Performance

Thailand's consolation goal was scored from a penalty corner variation by Supansa Samanso (57th).

India will next play hosts Japan on Friday. India are leading Pool B standings with three wins from as many matches ahead of Japan. The top teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals of the 12-team competition.

India toyed with the Thai defence from the onset with Deepika at the forefront with her penalty corner conversions.

The Indians, who finished a historic fifth at the recent FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, continued from where they left in the first two matches. India had earlier registered convincing 19-0 and 17-1 wins over Uzbekistan and Indonesia respectively.

India's Dominance In Pool B

Deepika, who before this game scored 11 goals (eight against Uzbekistan and three against Indonesia), opened India's tally before Navneet doubled the lead. Deepika was immaculate with her drag-flicks, finding Thailand's net with at ease from set pieces.

Rutuja was brilliant upfront, finding herself at the right place at the right time to deflect in passes, while Lalremsiami and Navneet struck two field goals and also converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute as India enjoyed a commanding 11-0 at half-time.

Indians continued their complete domination after the change of ends with Sakshi and skipper Salima also registering their name in the scoresheet from field efforts.