The Indian women's hockey team has achieved a remarkable hat-trick of Asian Champions Trophy titles, defeating formidable China and maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, further solidifying their position as a global hockey powerhouse.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team secured a hat-trick of Asian Champions Trophy titles on Saturday by defeating China.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, having also beaten China 6-2 in the round-robin stage.

Deepika scored twice from penalty corners, and Ishika added a field goal, while China's lone goal came from Yujun Chen.

Deepika emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with 10 goals.

The team recently rose to a historic World No. 4 in world rankings on November 25.

The Indian women's hockey team continued its fairytale run this year, beating Olympic and Asian Games silver medallist China to secure a hat-trick of Asian Champions Trophy titles here on Saturday.

The Indians, who defeated China 1-0 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games earlier this year to directly qualify for the 2028 Olympics, remained unbeaten in the tournament. They had beaten China 6-2 in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

India's Unbeaten Run And Rising Stature

India and China have faced off against each other in the tournament in 2016, 2024 and now 2026. The Indians have won in both the previous meetings.

The Indians are the two-time defending champions, having won the title in 2023 in Ranchi and 2024 in Rajgir.

The Indian women's hockey team also rose to a historic World No. 4 in the world rankings on November 25, following a 40 win over Japan at the ongoing tournament.

Key Goals And Top Scorers

Deepika (38th and 43rd minutes) scored twice from penalty corners for India, while Ishika (42nd) found the net from a field effort.

China's lone goal was scored by Yujun Chen in the 25th minute from a field play.

Deepika emerged as the top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals -- nine from penalty corners and one from field play.

First Half Battle And China's Lead

The Chinese started on a bright note, putting the Indian defence under pressure with authority from the word go.

The Chinese looked a completely different side from their round robin match against India as they troubled the Indian backline from the onset.

Their efforts bore fruit as they earned their first penalty corner in the second minute but failed to make use of the opportunity.

The Indians found their footing as the match progressed and secured their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but skipper Salima Tete missed a close-range attempt off the rebound.

Five minutes later, China secured their second set piece but the Indians defended well.

China continued their aggressive play and secured two back-to-back penalty corners in the 22nd minute but India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam made two terrific saves to keep India afloat.

In the 25th minute, China finally took the lead when Chen Yujun smartly deflected in a slap pass from the wings into the circle.

India secured their second penalty corner in the 27th minute but Deepika's feeble flick was saved by the Chinese goalkeeper.

India's Second Half Dominance Secures Victory

India's third PC came in the 38th minute, and Deepika scored the equaliser.

India came out all guns blazing after the change of ends, making repeated forays into the Chinese citadel.

Ishika gave India the lead in the 42nd minute, deflecting home a loose ball after being set up by Neha Goyal and Navneet Kaur.

A minute later, India secured another PC and Deepika scored again with a perfect low flick to the left of the Chinese goalkeeper to extend the lead.

India secured another penalty corner just 34 seconds from the third quarter but wasted the chance after going for a variation.

India earned another penalty corner in the 53rd minute but this time Deepika's flick went wide.

Thereafter, India continued to dominate the game and denied the Chinese any real chance.