Indian hockey sensation Deepika has captivated audiences at the Asian Games with her record-breaking drag-flicking prowess, scoring an astonishing 20 goals in three matches, a testament to her dedication, expert mentorship, and remarkable comeback from injury.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points Indian drag-flicker Deepika set a new record with nine goals in a single Asian Games match and 20 goals across three games.

Deepika credits her success to the guidance of coaches Azad Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Taeke Taekema, who honed her drag-flicking skills.

Coming from a wrestling family, Deepika initially had strength, but developed skill, consistency, and discipline to excel in hockey.

She made a strong comeback after a career-threatening hamstring injury, contributing significantly to India's FIH Nations Cup win.

The team's ultimate goal is Olympic qualification, maintaining focus on current matches and individual performance.

Nine goals in a single match and 20 across three games may have made Deepika the face of India's record-breaking Asian Games campaign, but the star drag-flicker insists her success is down to more than just the athletic genes inherited from her wrestling family. It is the result of years of hard work and guidance from three legends.

The 23-year-old scored a record nine goals in India's 20-1 rout of Thailand, bettering her own mark of eight strikes against Uzbekistan in the opening match. "I didn't even realise I had set a record after scoring eight goals. I was just focused on converting the penalty corners. My teammates told me about it," Deepika told PTI from Kakamigahara, Japan. "Even in the Thailand match, I didn't keep count. In the team huddle head coach Sjoerd Marijne told me I had bettered my own world record."

The Mentors Behind The Master Drag-Flicker

Deepika said her childhood coach Azad Singh, former India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and Dutch expert Taeke Taekema have been central to her development as a drag flicker. To hone her skill she went through specialised masterclass camps with them. Taekema was a part of coaching staff in the World Cup and is now in Japan for the games.

"Azad sir felt I could become a drag-flicker because I came from a wrestling family and naturally had the strength. Rupinder bhaiya taught me what drag flick is all about and worked on the basics, while Taekema worked on variations, footwork and the mental side of the craft," she said.

From Wrestling Mat To Hockey Field

Deepika grew up in a family deeply rooted in wrestling and her father had wanted her to follow the family tradition, regularly taking her and her brother to the SAI centre in Hisar. But hockey caught her attention when, at eight, she watched girls training on the field.

"If I hadn't played hockey, I would have been a wrestler. But hockey has given me so much that I can't say whether I would have achieved similar success in wrestling," she said. "Strength alone isn't enough. Skill, consistency and discipline are crucial. I returned last year after battling a major injury and making a comeback after an injury is also very crucial. It takes many years to become a good drag-flicker " said the star player.

Overcoming Injury And Eyeing Olympic Glory

Deepika's rise is all the more significant after she missed much of last year with a career threatening Grade 3 hamstring tear. She returned strongly this season, scoring six goals in India's FIH Nations Cup title-winning campaign. The World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium last month, where India finished fifth, also gave her valuable exposure against top teams.

"Taekema always tells me to play in a relaxed manner and make decisions calmly. He says no two matches are alike and even if the goals aren't coming, one should not get stressed," she said.

Deepika said the team's faith in her has helped her handle expectations. "We are playing as a team and that is the key. The team has confidence that if Deepu is there, she will score, but there is no pressure involved."

Asked if 10 goals would be the target against Japan, she said, "Japan is a good team. We will try to give our best and win by a good margin."

India's ultimate target is Olympic qualification, but Deepika said the team is keeping its focus on the present. "Qualifying for the Olympics is the ultimate goal, but we have decided to focus only on the next match and our own game rather than the opposition," she said.