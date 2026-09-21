India's Women's Hockey Team Crushes Indonesia 17-1

The Indian women's hockey team showcased its formidable strength at the Asian Games, securing a resounding 17-1 victory against Indonesia, with multiple hat-tricks, as they continue their quest for Olympic qualification.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Indian women's hockey team achieved a dominant 17-1 victory over Indonesia at the Asian Games.

Deepika Sehrawat, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, and Navneet Kaur each scored hat-tricks in the match.

This marks India's second consecutive Pool B win, following a 19-0 triumph against Uzbekistan.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne views the upcoming match against Japan as crucial for topping the pool and Olympic qualification.

The team aims for a gold medal at the Asian Games to secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The troika of destructive young forward Deepika Sehrawat, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet Kaur fired a hat-trick each as the Indian women's hockey team hammered Indonesia 17-1 to register its second consecutive Pool B win at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The 22-year-old Deepika (8th, 28th, 40th minutes), who scored eight goals in India's 19-0 drubbing of Uzbekistan in the lung-opener, converted three penalty corners, while Rutuja (15th, 20th, 38th) found the net thrice from field play.

Navneet's goals came in the 35th, 56th and 57th minutes.

In addition, Sunelita Toppo (11th, 30th), Lalremsiami (12th, 16th) and Sakshi Rana (25th, 57th), scored a brace each while skipper Salima Tete (35th) Ishika Chaudhary (36th) also found the net once.

Indonesia's solitary goal was scored by Innes Aditiya in the 32nd minute.

India will next take on Thailand on Wednesday.

India's Dominant Performance and Goal Spree

After the resounding 19-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan on Sunday, the Indians made a steady start.

India had the first chance in the fourth minute in the form of a penalty stroke but Navneet's attempt was saved by the Indonesia goalkeeper.

It was Deepika who gave India the lead by converting a penalty corner in the eighth minute.

The goal opened the floodgates as Sunelita doubled the lead three minutes later, tapping in a pass from Neha.

Two minutes after that, Lalremsiami scored from a rebound after Deepika's flick from a set piece was saved by the Indonesian custodian.

It was raining goals thereafter with Rutuja next to register her name on the score-sheet, pushing the ball in after Sakshi Rana's attempt was saved.

A minute later, Lalremsiami scored her second goal of the match from a field effort and then Rutuja followed suit, stretching full to guide home Neha's pass.

Sakshi made the scoreline 7-0 in the 27th minute scoring from a rebound before Deepika converted another penalty corner. Sunelita then sent in Navneet's hit from a penalty corner to hand India a commanding 9-0 lead at half-time.

Two minutes after the change of ends, Indonesia pulled a goal back when Innes Aditiya scored from a penalty corner before India skipper Salima found the back of the net from a field try.

India kept toying with the inexperienced Indonesian defence and scored goals at will to register their second consecutive resounding victory. The team needs to win a gold to earn direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Coach Marijne Assesses Team's Progress and Future Challenges

India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said he was satisfied with the performance of his wards in the first two games but the match against hosts Japan will be their real challenge to top the pool.