India win women's recurve team gold at Archery World Cup

Led by Deepika Kumari, the Indian women's archery team triumphed over China in a thrilling shoot-off to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.

Photograph: ANI Photos

Key Points Indian women's archery team wins gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.

The team, led by Deepika Kumari, defeated China in a dramatic shoot-off.

India previously defeated the Olympic champion South Korean team in the semi-finals.

This is India's first World Cup women's team gold since 2021.

Deepika Kumari's experience proved crucial in guiding the team through pressure moments.

The Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and teenager Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in a tense shoot-off to beat home favourites China and clinch the women's recurve team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai on Sunday.

In a final marked by fluctuating fortunes, India edged past the home side 5-4 (28-26) in the shoot-off after the four-set regulation ended 4-4.

The victory was especially sweeter as India had earlier stunned record 10-time Olympic champions South Korea in the semi-finals en route to their first World Cup women's team gold since 2021.

Key Moments in India's Archery Victory

Deepika, who was also part of India's World Cup-winning teams in Guatemala City and Paris in 2021, now has seven World Cup team gold medals to her name since 2010.

It was also the Indian women recurve team's first World Cup medal in three years, its previous podium finish coming in Stage 4 in Paris in 2023 where Ankita was a member of the winning team.

India's campaign in Shanghai has thus already yielded two medals after compound archer Sahil Jadhav opened the country's account, securing a bronze on Saturday.

Deepika Kumari's Leadership and Experience

India also remained in contention for another podium finish later in the day with recurve archer Simranjeet Kaur set to compete in the semi-finals. She is a win away from her maiden individual World Cup medal.

Travelling without a full-time national coach amid the continuing impasse over appointments, it was the vastly experienced Deepika who led from the front, constantly motivating her teammates during breaks and changeovers.

Prafull Dange, who was the designated women's recurve coach after his ward Kumkum topped the national trials, largely remained in the background as Deepika guided the side through the pressure moments against a hostile home crowd and vocal Chinese support staff.

The Decisive Shoot-Off Against China

Against a young Chinese side comprising Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei and teenage archer Yu Qi, who all made their World Cup debuts only last year, India looked in control initially but nearly let the match slip after taking the opening set (54-53).

Shooting last in the Indian order, Deepika set the tone with successive 10s as India edged the first set despite Ankita (8-8) and 17-year-old Kumkum (10-8) putting up an inconsistent show.

Deepika continued her fine rhythm in the second set with another perfect 10 as India briefly held a one-point advantage (28-27) midway through the end. But China responded strongly with two 9s and a 10 in their final three arrows of the second set to post 55.

Ankita replied with a 9, but Kumkum managed only an 8, leaving Deepika needing a 10 to level the set.

The four-time Olympian, however, slipped to a 7 as India lost the set 52-55 and China drew level at 2-2.

The hosts then moved ahead in the third set. The teams were initially tied at 56, but a review upgraded China's final arrow from 8 to 9, handing them the set 57-56 and a 4-2 lead.

India appeared on the verge of defeat in the fourth set despite Deepika rediscovering her touch with two 10s. Kumkum's final arrow landed in the 7-ring as India posted a modest 54.

China required two 10s and a 9 from their last three arrows to seal the match.

Zhu and Huang delivered perfect 10s, leaving 18-year-old Yu Qi needing a 9 for victory in front of the home crowd.

But the youngster shot an 8, allowing India a dramatic escape and forcing a shoot-off.

The Indians peaked at the right moment in the decider. Ankita opened with a 9, Kumkum followed with a superb 10, and Deepika calmly delivered a 9 when only an 8 was needed to seal the title.