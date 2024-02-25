News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Deepika bags two golds on international return

Deepika bags two golds on international return

Source: PTI
February 25, 2024 21:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Kumari defeated Simranjeet Kaur 6-2 to pocket the recurve women's title at the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad on Sunday 

IMAGE: Deepika Kumari defeated Simranjeet Kaur 6-2 to pocket the recurve women's title at the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad on Sunday. Photograph: World Archery/X

Former world number one archer Deepika Kumari returned to winning ways 14 months after embracing motherhood as she bagged two gold in India's rich haul of 14 medals at the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad on Sunday.

Indian archers dominated the field on the final day, winning all the seven finals. They also won three silver medals.

 

Overall, India ended with 10 gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

The three-time Olympian, Deepika defeated Simranjeet Kaur 6-2 to pocket the recurve women's title, her first title since June 2022.

She last won a medal in the World Cup Stage 3 where she had bagged a team silver.

She helped the women's team overcame Uzbekistan 5-4 (24*-24) in a tight shoot-off finish en route her second gold.

Recurve men's team and mixed team beat Bangladesh in one-sided finals for two more gold.

While the men's team won in straight sets 6-0, the mixed pair dropped on set to win 6-2.

Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched the men's title, defeating his senior Army colleague Tarudeep Rai 7-3.

Prathamesh Jawkar claimed the compound individual title, pipping teammate Kushal Dalal 146-144.

Parneet Kaur prevailed over Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran 138-135 to secure the compound women's title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'
'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'
Ranji Trophy: TN down Saurashtra to march into semis
Ranji Trophy: TN down Saurashtra to march into semis
We're going to bowl India out tomorrow, says Bashir
We're going to bowl India out tomorrow, says Bashir
More than courage ...: Modi after praying in Dwarka
More than courage ...: Modi after praying in Dwarka
PIX: Liverpool scrape past Chelsea to lift League Cup
PIX: Liverpool scrape past Chelsea to lift League Cup
Bring a law to free sports from politicians: Gopichand
Bring a law to free sports from politicians: Gopichand
Can 3 jailed SP MLAs in UP vote in Feb 27 RS polls?
Can 3 jailed SP MLAs in UP vote in Feb 27 RS polls?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United

EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United

FIH Pro League: Indian crush Ireland

FIH Pro League: Indian crush Ireland

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances