Wrestler Deepak Punia Seeks Career Revival After Protest Disruption

Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia is determined to revive his wrestling career after the disruption caused by protests, setting his sights on a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Deepak Punia believes the wrestlers' protest disrupted his momentum and reduced international exposure.

Punia aims to change the colour of his medal at the next Asian Games in the 86 kg category.

He acknowledges mistakes in training and the lack of quality sparring partners affected his performance.

Punia welcomes the return of foreign coaches, highlighting their focus on smart work and tactical approaches.

Despite setbacks, Deepak Punia remains focused on self-improvement and future competitions.

Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia believes the disruption caused by the wrestlers' protest at jantar mantar and the resulting lack of international exposure derailed the momentum of several Indian wrestlers, including his own, as he attempts to revive his career this season.

Once considered India's most consistent wrestler in the 86kg category, Deepak has struggled to regain his earlier rhythm after narrowly missing out on a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Since then, his only major podium finish has been a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2023.

Impact Of Wrestling Protests On Athletes

The 26-year-old, who won the National Open Ranking Tournament here on Monday, however, remains ineligible for the May 31 selection trials for Asian Games as per the current Wrestling Federation of India policy, which does not consider this tournament for entry into trials.

Deepak said the long phase of uncertainty in Indian wrestling following the wrestlers' protest significantly impacted athletes by reducing international competition opportunities and exposure.

"After 2023, many tournaments stopped because of the protest and all that happened. We did not get chances to compete abroad like we used to earlier," Deepak told PTI during an interaction here.

"When you are competing internationally every second or third month, your shortcomings come out and you improve. But if you get only one World Championships or one Asian Championships in a year, there is a huge difference in performance," he said.

In 2023, India's prominent wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had led a prolonged protest against the then WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

The WFI was suspended by the sports ministry and an ad-hoc panel ran and controlled the show for a long time. It had led to disruption of tournaments and wrestling activities like camps in India.

The matter is in court.

When pointed out that he was also seen at the protest spot, Deepak said,"I would not like to dwell on those things now. Let it be."

Training And Future Goals

The Haryana wrestler also linked his disappointing outing at the 2025 World Championships to inadequate training support and lack of quality sparring partners. He faded well before the medal round to finish 11th.

"I accept that I made mistakes in training. I did not get a sparring partner of that level before the World Championships. Sparring partners play a huge role," he said.

"I could not go abroad much and there was no proper camp setup there. Otherwise, I definitely believe I could have won a medal at the World Championships."

Despite the setbacks, Deepak said his focus remains firmly on winning gold at the next Asian Games in the 86 kg category.

"My target is to change the colour of my medal at the Asian Games," he said.

However, he will not be able to get into the national team reckoning for the Asian Games in Japan. He won the 92kg event in National Open in Gonda but since winners of this tournament will not be considered for Asian Games trials in Lucknow on May 31.

"I am here to earn a chance for Asian Games only, otherwise why am I here?. I will request the federation to consider me," he said. Also, the Asian Games has an 86kg category while he won the Gonda event in 92kg.

Foreign Coaches And Emerging Talent

Reflecting on the changes in Indian wrestling, Deepak welcomed the return of foreign coaches, saying they bring a more scientific and tactical approach compared to the traditional Indian emphasis on hard work.

"Our Indian coaches focus more on hard work. Foreign coaches focus more on smart work. They work on small shortcomings, mindset, nutrition and recovery," he said.

Asked about the growing competition in the 86kg division, Deepak named youngsters like Mukund Dahiya among the emerging wrestlers but insisted his attention remains on self-improvement rather than rivals.

"My focus is only on my preparation and performance," he said.

Deepak also acknowledged that mistakes made in the last few years may have affected his career trajectory. He said he prefers not to think about missed chances.

"I have to move forward and not think about Tokyo Games heartbreak," he signed off.