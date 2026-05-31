Deepak Punia Wins Asian Games Trial After Weight Category Shift

Deepak Punia's strategic weight category shift culminates in a triumphant victory at the Asian Games selection trials, securing his spot on the Indian wrestling team.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points Deepak Punia wins 97kg freestyle at Asian Games selection trials, marking a successful return to the Indian team after moving up a weight category.

Aman Sehrawat dominates the 57kg final, securing his place in the national wrestling team for the Asian Games.

Sujeet Kalkal continues his impressive form, winning the 65kg category and earning an Asian Games berth.

Sagar Jaglan claims a spot in the Indian squad after a close contest in the 74kg final.

Former World Championships silver medallist Deepak Punia marked a successful return to the Indian team after moving up a weight category, winning the 97kg freestyle competition at the Asian Games selection trials here on Sunday.

Deepak Punia's Triumphant Return

Competing in the 97kg division after spending most of his career at 86kg, Deepak looked comfortable against bigger opponents and capped his campaign with an emphatic victory by fall over Jointy Kumar in the final to secure a berth in the Indian squad fort he Asian Games.

There were no major surprises on the concluding day of the trials as Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and the formidable Sujeet Kalkal also justified their top billings by winning their respective categories.

Other Winners at the Asian Games Trials

Aman, India's biggest medal hope in men's freestyle, dominated the 57kg final, thrashing Rahul by technical superiority (11-1) to retain his place in the national team.

Sujeet continued his impressive run of form in the 65kg category, defeating Vishal Kaliramana 2-0 in a tactical final to earn the Asian Games berth.

The 74kg final produced a close contest, with Sagar Jaglan edging past Jaideep 8-6 to claim a spot in the Indian squad.

Concluding Matches and Takeaways

In 86kg, Mukul Dahiya expectedly beat Amit 4-2 in the final, while heavyweight wrestler Rajat Rahul overcame Dinesh 10-6 in the 125kg title bout.

In the Greco-Roman section, Sumit defeated Chetan 9-5 in the 60kg final.

The trials largely followed expected lines, with established internationals holding their positions. The biggest takeaway, however, was Deepak's smooth transition to 97kg, which has revived his international prospects after a difficult period in the highly competitive 86kg division.

He has competed in the 92kg at the National Open Ranking event in Gonda recently. As WFI allowed medal winners from that event to compete at Asian Games trials, it opened a window for Deepak.

India's men's freestyle squad for Asian Games:

57kg: Aman Sehrawat

65kg: Sujeet Kalkal

74kg: Sagar Jaglan

86kg: Mukul Dahiya

97kg: Deepak Punia,

125kg: Rajat Rahul.

Greco-Roman:

60kg: Sumit.