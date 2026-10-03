Wrestler Deepak Punia Clinches Second Asian Games Medal In 97kg Category

Indian wrestling star Deepak Punia has once again made the nation proud by securing a bronze medal in the men's 97kg category at the prestigious Asian Games, further solidifying his impressive international career.

Key Points Deepak Punia won a bronze medal in the men's 97kg wrestling at the Asian Games.

He defeated Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbataar with a 2-1 victory to secure the bronze.

This is Punia's second Asian Games medal, having previously won silver in 2023.

He successfully transitioned to the 97kg category from his previous 86kg weight division.

Punia boasts a strong international record, including a 2019 World Championships silver and five Asian Championships medals.

Wrestler Deepak Punia added a second Asian Games medal to his collection, securing the men's 97kg bronze with a 2-1 victory over Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbataar here on Saturday.

Punia's Path To Bronze

The 27-year-old Indian, who had won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, had earlier missed out on a place in the final after suffering a narrow 8-9 defeat to Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov in the semifinals.

Moving to 97kg from 86kg weight division, Deepak had begun his campaign with a commanding 12-2 technical superiority win over China's Junpeng Zhou before receiving a walkover from Hong Kong's Vincent Fung Wui Li to enter the semifinals.

The bronze adds to a decent international record for Deepak, who won a silver at the 2019 World Championships, and has five Asian Championships medals to his credit.