Home  » Sports » Wrestler Deepak Punia Clinches Second Asian Games Medal In 97kg Category

Wrestler Deepak Punia Clinches Second Asian Games Medal In 97kg Category

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 03, 2026 16:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestling star Deepak Punia has once again made the nation proud by securing a bronze medal in the men's 97kg category at the prestigious Asian Games, further solidifying his impressive international career.

Key Points

  • Deepak Punia won a bronze medal in the men's 97kg wrestling at the Asian Games.
  • He defeated Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbataar with a 2-1 victory to secure the bronze.
  • This is Punia's second Asian Games medal, having previously won silver in 2023.
  • He successfully transitioned to the 97kg category from his previous 86kg weight division.
  • Punia boasts a strong international record, including a 2019 World Championships silver and five Asian Championships medals.

Wrestler Deepak Punia added a second Asian Games medal to his collection, securing the men's 97kg bronze with a 2-1 victory over Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbataar here on Saturday.

Punia's Path To Bronze

The 27-year-old Indian, who had won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, had earlier missed out on a place in the final after suffering a narrow 8-9 defeat to Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov in the semifinals.

 

Moving to 97kg from 86kg weight division, Deepak had begun his campaign with a commanding 12-2 technical superiority win over China's Junpeng Zhou before receiving a walkover from Hong Kong's Vincent Fung Wui Li to enter the semifinals.

The bronze adds to a decent international record for Deepak, who won a silver at the 2019 World Championships, and has five Asian Championships medals to his credit.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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