Deepadhar Dominates Opening Day Of East Zone Bridge Championship

Deepadhar, featuring decorated former Asian Games gold medallists, has established a strong lead in the prestigious fifth East Zone Bridge Championship in Kolkata, setting the stage for intense competition among 50 teams.

Key Points Deepadhar team, including former Asian Games gold medallists, leads the fifth East Zone Bridge Championship.

The team secured 65.22 Victory Points after the first four rounds in Kolkata.

The tournament features 300 players from 50 teams across East Zone states.

It is a Bridge Federation of India Ranking Two event with a total prize purse of Rs 6 lakh.

The top 16 teams from the eight-round Swiss league will proceed to the knockout stage.

Deepadhar, represented by Badal Das, Joyrup Mullick, Prosenjit Manna and former Asian Games gold medallists Pranab Bardhan and Sibnath (Kachchu) De Sarkar, led the team event with 65.22 Victory Points after four rounds on the opening day of the fifth East Zone Bridge Championship here on Friday.

Tournament Standings And Format

With four more league rounds remaining, Tornate were second with 62.80 VPs, followed by Challengers (58.87), Dr Ram Niranjan Jhunjhunwala (58.46), Alok's IV (55.12), Zenith (54.62), One Night Slam (51.83), Conquerors (50.95), We The Four (50.65) and Ekdalia (50.62).

Formidables, featuring Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari, who recently won gold in the Under-31 Transnational World Bridge Championship in China, were placed 11th with 49.27 VPs.

The top 16 teams after the eight-round Swiss league will qualify for the knockout stage.

Around 300 players representing 50 teams from East Zone states, including Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand and hosts West Bengal, are taking part in the Bridge Federation of India Ranking Two event, which carries a total prize purse of Rs 6 lakh.