Mascarenhas And Karumbaiah Tackle First Gravel Rally In WRC3

Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah are back on the global stage, tackling their first gravel challenge in the WRC3 Rally del Paraguay this weekend.

Key Points Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah are participating in their second WRC3 event of the season.

Rally del Paraguay marks their first gravel rally experience in the World Rally Championship.

The duo previously competed in Rally Islas Canarias and Rally di Roma Capitale, gaining valuable European experience.

They will be driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3, prepared by PH Sport, across 22 special stages.

TSI Racing continues its mission to provide Indian rally drivers with international competitive platforms.

Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah will return to the World Rally Championship this weekend for their second WRC3 outing of the season at Rally del Paraguay. Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared and serviced by PH Sport, the TSI Racing pair will face their first gravel rally of the season.

Indian Duo's WRC Journey And Experience

Mangaluru's Dean and Kodagu's Gagan made their WRC debut at Rally Islas Canarias in April, finishing seventh in their class. The 2025 Indian National Rally champions subsequently gained European experience, finishing 12th in the Rally3 class at Rally di Roma Capitale in July.

The Paraguay rally features 357.64kms of timed competition across 22 special stages on soft red-clay gravel. "Our journey so far has been very positive, with a lot of learning and valuable experience. We're excited for our first gravel rally of the season," Dean said after Thursday's shakedown.

Mohan Nagarajan, MD of Sidvin Energy Engineering, said the team's European experience had helped Dean, Gagan and the entire programme prepare better for the WRC3 challenge. Founded in 2007, TSI Racing continues its efforts to provide Indian rally drivers an international platform.