Home  » Sports » Mascarenhas And Karumbaiah Tackle First Gravel Rally In WRC3

Mascarenhas And Karumbaiah Tackle First Gravel Rally In WRC3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 28, 2026 18:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah are back on the global stage, tackling their first gravel challenge in the WRC3 Rally del Paraguay this weekend.

Key Points

  • Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah are participating in their second WRC3 event of the season.
  • Rally del Paraguay marks their first gravel rally experience in the World Rally Championship.
  • The duo previously competed in Rally Islas Canarias and Rally di Roma Capitale, gaining valuable European experience.
  • They will be driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3, prepared by PH Sport, across 22 special stages.
  • TSI Racing continues its mission to provide Indian rally drivers with international competitive platforms.

Indian rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah will return to the World Rally Championship this weekend for their second WRC3 outing of the season at Rally del Paraguay. Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared and serviced by PH Sport, the TSI Racing pair will face their first gravel rally of the season.

Indian Duo's WRC Journey And Experience

Mangaluru's Dean and Kodagu's Gagan made their WRC debut at Rally Islas Canarias in April, finishing seventh in their class. The 2025 Indian National Rally champions subsequently gained European experience, finishing 12th in the Rally3 class at Rally di Roma Capitale in July.

 

The Paraguay rally features 357.64kms of timed competition across 22 special stages on soft red-clay gravel. "Our journey so far has been very positive, with a lot of learning and valuable experience. We're excited for our first gravel rally of the season," Dean said after Thursday's shakedown.

Mohan Nagarajan, MD of Sidvin Energy Engineering, said the team's European experience had helped Dean, Gagan and the entire programme prepare better for the WRC3 challenge. Founded in 2007, TSI Racing continues its efforts to provide Indian rally drivers an international platform.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

dean mascarenhasgagan karumbaiahworld rally championshipwrc3rally del paraguay

More From Rediff

Historic! India Women Claim Fifth Place at Hockey World Cup

Historic! India Women Claim Fifth Place at Hockey World Cup
Holders Alcaraz, Sabalenka Face Gruelling US Open Routes

Holders Alcaraz, Sabalenka Face Gruelling US Open Routes
Champions League Draw: PSG Set for Barca, Man City Showdowns

Champions League Draw: PSG Set for Barca, Man City Showdowns

Related Stories

Dean Mascarenhas Secures Seventh On WRC3 Debut

Dean Mascarenhas Secures Seventh On WRC3 Debut

Web Stories

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India
For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes
5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026