Home  » Sports » Mascarenhas, Karumbaiah Secure Top-Eight Finish In WRC Chile

Mascarenhas, Karumbaiah Secure Top-Eight Finish In WRC Chile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 15, 2026 18:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian National rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah made a significant impact in the South American World Rally Championship, achieving a top-eight finish in Chile and a stage win in Paraguay.

Key Points

  • Indian rally duo Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah completed their South American WRC journey.
  • They secured a top-eight finish in the WRC3 class at Rally Chile Biobio.
  • The team also achieved a stage win in Rally del Paraguay despite a DNF.
  • Mascarenhas highlighted the immense experience gained from the challenging rallies.

TSI Racing's Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah ended their South American World Rally Championship with a top-eight finish in Chile and a stage win in Paraguay.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by PH Sport, the reigning Indian National rally champions finished eighth in WRC3 class in Rally Chile Biobio, a track featuring twisty gravel stages and forest tracks.

 

A fortnight earlier, the pair was in contention for a podium in Rally del Paraguay but an accident forced them into DNF with one stage remaining. They had, however, won a stage in the Paraguay Rally.

"The experience we gained from this rally is huge. Completing one of the toughest rallies I have ever driven, gives me immense pleasure. Gagan was spot on with his notes throughout," said Dean.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

dean mascarenhasgagan karumbaiahworld rally championshiprally chile biobioindian national rally champions

More From Rediff

Visa Delays Hit Indian Asian Games Athletics Squad

Visa Delays Hit Indian Asian Games Athletics Squad
Top Olympic Officials To Inspect Asian Games Village

Top Olympic Officials To Inspect Asian Games Village
Samarkand 2026 Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony Held

Samarkand 2026 Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony Held

Related Stories

Mascarenhas And Karumbaiah Tackle First Gravel Rally In WRC3

Mascarenhas And Karumbaiah Tackle First Gravel Rally In WRC3

Web Stories

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha
8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji

8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji
Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026