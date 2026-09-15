Mascarenhas, Karumbaiah Secure Top-Eight Finish In WRC Chile

Indian National rally champions Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah made a significant impact in the South American World Rally Championship, achieving a top-eight finish in Chile and a stage win in Paraguay.

Key Points Indian rally duo Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah completed their South American WRC journey.

They secured a top-eight finish in the WRC3 class at Rally Chile Biobio.

The team also achieved a stage win in Rally del Paraguay despite a DNF.

Mascarenhas highlighted the immense experience gained from the challenging rallies.

TSI Racing's Dean Mascarenhas and co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah ended their South American World Rally Championship with a top-eight finish in Chile and a stage win in Paraguay.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by PH Sport, the reigning Indian National rally champions finished eighth in WRC3 class in Rally Chile Biobio, a track featuring twisty gravel stages and forest tracks.

A fortnight earlier, the pair was in contention for a podium in Rally del Paraguay but an accident forced them into DNF with one stage remaining. They had, however, won a stage in the Paraguay Rally.

"The experience we gained from this rally is huge. Completing one of the toughest rallies I have ever driven, gives me immense pleasure. Gagan was spot on with his notes throughout," said Dean.