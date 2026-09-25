Pakistan squash player Sana Bahadar's journey from silence to Asian Games

Deaf and non-verbal since birth, Sana Bahadar has found her voice through squash, overcoming financial and communication barriers while reaching the Asian Games and targeting the world top 100.

IMAGE: Pakistan squash player Sana Bahadar with her father Sher Bahadar outside the Kinjo-Futo Arena in Nagoya. Photograph: Amlan Chakraborty/Reuters

Key Points Deaf and non-verbal since birth, 20-year-old Pakistani squash player Sana Bahadar has found confidence and self-expression through the sport.

Her Asian Games debut ended in the round of 32, but reaching the Aichi-Nagoya Games marked a major milestone in her journey.

Her father sold two printing machines and saw his business fall 60% to finance Sana’s overseas training and competitions.

Ranked 179th after winning the Bendigo Open, Sana now targets the world top 100 while seeking funding for further overseas training.

Inside the glass walls of a squash court, Sana Bahadar lets her racquet do the talking. Outside, the 20-year-old Pakistani communicates through a combination of sign language and lip reading.

Deaf and non-verbal since birth, as are her two younger brothers, Sana struggled to communicate until squash gave her a powerful medium of self-expression.

A round-of-32 defeat at the hands of Iran's Najmeh Boushehrizadeh cut short her Asian Games debut but simply competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Games marks a monumental achievement.

"She's a role model not just for kids who can't hear or speak," her father Sher Bahadar, who runs a printing business in Peshawar, told Reuters as Sana scrolled on her phone beside him at the Kinjo Futo Arena.

"In our family circles, she's seen as an example of where talent and commitment can take you."

A Family's Sacrifices Fuel Her Rise

That journey has demanded heavy sacrifices.

Bahadar sold two of his printing machines this year to fund Sana's overseas trips. With the demands of accompanying her abroad, his business has dropped by 60% — a reality he acknowledged with a wry smile.

"I have no regrets though. Because of her, I get to travel and meet so many great athletes. We are absolutely proud of her," he said.

Sana was just 10 years old when she took up the sport and was introduced to Pakistani squash great Qamar Zaman, who took her under his wing.

"You know how it is in those special schools. They herd students into stitching, weaving and carpentry classes. I said why not IT or sports?" Bahadar said.

The vision proved fruitful, but financial hurdles mounted quickly once Sana rose to become the national champion.

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Funding Remains the Next Big Hurdle

A Karachi-based foundation provides four million Pakistani rupees ($14,452) annually but Bahadar said a lot more is required to support crucial overseas training stints in China and Malaysia.

"There's a limit to government help and somehow, private sponsorship has not really been forthcoming.

"Maybe because she can't speak, they can't use her in TV commercials, or some other reasons," Bahadar said.

Yet, he harbours no bitterness, choosing instead to draw strength from how fundamentally squash has reshaped Sana's life.

"It has totally transformed not just her but the entire family. She and her mother used to cry a lot. She had an identity crisis.

"Now look at her, full of confidence and going places we never thought she will," Bahadar said with quiet pride, as Sana smiled warmly in return.

Currently ranked world number 179 following her victory at the Bendigo Open in Australia last month, Sana is setting her sights on breaking into the top 100 next year.

"She can do way better, and we are hoping she can reunite with her previous coach, who has moved to China, and train there. But all depends on whether we can fund that."