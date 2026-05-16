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How De Vries Clinched Victory For Mahindra Racing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 20:51 IST

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Nyck de Vries delivered a stellar performance at the Monaco E-Prix, securing a historic victory for Mahindra Racing and marking his return to the top step of the podium.

Photograph: Handout/Jaguar Racing via Getty Images

Photograph: Handout/Jaguar Racing via Getty Images

Key Points

  • Nyck de Vries wins the Monaco E-Prix, securing Mahindra Racing's first victory in nearly five years.
  • De Vries's victory is his first since Berlin 2022 and his fifth career win in Formula E.
  • Strategic pit boost and attack mode activation helped de Vries overtake race leader Antonio Felix da Costa.
  • De Vries maintained a three-second lead, demonstrating a dominant performance in challenging race conditions.

Nyck de Vries made the most of his front row start to record a maiden victory for the Mahindra Racing in the ninth round of the FIA Formula E World Championship here on Saturday.

Mahindra Racing's Triumphant Return

De Vries delivered a clinical performance to help Mahindra Racing clinch their first victory in nearly five years and for the first time in Gen3 era.

 

It was a fifth career win and first since Berlin 2022 for de Vries who finished ahead of Jaguar Racing's Mitch Evans and Cupra Kiro's Pepe Marti.

Strategic Race Management Key to Victory

The Mahindra Racing driver, starting behind pole-sitter Dan Ticktum, topped both the free practice sessions and produced a fine drive while navigating safety cars, full-course yellows, and heavy energy management.

He was one of the first drivers in the race to take a 'pit boost' stop in lap 16 and timed his 'attack mode' activation to go past the then race-leader Antonio Felix da Costa on lap 20.

De Vries battled hard with the challenges along the course of the race but finished it with a clear three-second gap with the cars following behind.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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