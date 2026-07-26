Mahindra Racing Celebrates Second Win As Nyck De Vries Dominates Tokyo E-Prix

Nyck de Vries delivered a stunning performance at the Tokyo E-Prix, securing his second victory of the 2025-26 FIA Formula E season and significantly boosting Mahindra Racing's championship aspirations.

Photograph: Nyck de Vries

Key Points Nyck de Vries won the Tokyo E-Prix, marking his second victory of the 2025-26 Formula E season.

Mahindra Racing secured 38 points, achieving its first multiple-win campaign since 2017-18.

De Vries climbed from fifth to first, mastering challenging wet-dry track conditions and a late-race restart.

The win moves de Vries to ninth in drivers' standings and Mahindra Racing to fourth in teams' championship, one point behind third.

Teammate Edoardo Mortara secured pole position but retired after a late multi-car incident.

Nyck de Vries mastered changing wet-dry conditions to win Sunday's Tokyo E-Prix, securing his second victory of the 2025-26 FIA Formula E World Championship season and the sixth of his Formula E career as Mahindra Racing collected 38 points across the weekend.

De Vries started fifth on the grid after teammate Edoardo Mortara claimed his fourth pole position of the season, equalling the record for the most poles in a single Formula E campaign. The result lifts de Vries to ninth in the drivers' standings, while Mortara remains fifth.

Mahindra Racing's Strong Performance

Mahindra Racing leaves Tokyo with 210 points, just one behind third-placed Andretti in the teams' championship with two rounds remaining in the season, scheduled in London on August 15-16.

The race began behind the Safety Car following heavy rain, with Mortara leading the early stages before strategy and tyre pressures proved decisive as the track gradually dried. While Mortara slipped down the order, de Vries recovered from seventh to take the lead on Lap 26 after deploying his final Attack Mode.

De Vries' Strategic Victory

A late multi-car incident involving Mortara brought out the red flag, setting up a one-lap sprint to the finish. De Vries held off Nick Cassidy and Jake Dennis to seal victory, giving Mahindra Racing its second win of the season and its first multiple-win campaign since 2017-18.

Mortara, who had topped both practice sessions and finished fifth in Saturday's race after starting second, retired following the late-race collision.

"We were a little bit lucky today. We opted for a drying-track setup and, in hindsight, that worked out in our favour," said de Vries. "We got a poor start, but saving energy early in the race proved crucial. I'm very proud of the team for executing a great race to get our second win of the season."