Home  » Sports » De Graafschap Fans Block Own Team's Bus, Forcing Dutch Match to Be Called Off

De Graafschap Fans Block Own Team's Bus, Forcing Dutch Match to Be Called Off

November 09, 2026 13:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A Dutch second-tier match between Vitesse Arnhem and De Graafschap was called off after visiting supporters blocked their own team's bus from leaving for the game.

Angry De Graafschap supporters chained the stadium gates to prevent their own team's bus from leaving, forcing the match against Vitesse to be postponed. 

IMAGE: Angry De Graafschap supporters chained the stadium gates to prevent their own team's bus from leaving, forcing the match against Vitesse to be postponed. Photograph: X

A Dutch second-tier match between hosts Vitesse Arnhem and De Graafschap was called off on Sunday after visiting supporters blocked their own team's bus from departing for the game.

Key Points

  • Fans were barred from attending the match after failing to reach an agreement with authorities over ticket allocation cut.
  • The Dutch Football Association has referred the incident to its disciplinary bodies.
  • Vitesse director Willem van der Linden said the cancellation was a "major disappointment".

De Graafschap had announced on Saturday that their fans had been barred from attending the match in Arnhem after supporters groups did not reach an agreement with authorities over a ticket allocation cut and other security measures.

Reports in Dutch media said De Graafschap fans gathered outside their stadium in Doetinchem early on Sunday and blocked the bus from leaving.

The Dutch Football Association said in a statement that the match would not go ahead on Sunday and that the matter would be referred to the disciplinary bodies.

"It is an unacceptable situation that the Vitesse - De Graafschap match cannot go ahead in this way. That supporters are making football impossible is completely intolerable," it said.

"In doing so, they harm their club, their team, the sport, and the thousands of supporters who do come for the football."

De Graafschap said they were shocked by the incident.

"We want to let the initial emotion subside and get a full picture of everything before we come with a further substantive response," the club added in a statement on social media.

Vitesse director Willem van der Linden said the cancellation was a "major disappointment".

"A wonderful Gelderland derby between two regional clubs, in a well-filled stadium, could not go ahead today," he wrote in a letter posted on the club's website.

"In the run-up to the match, Vitesse, in close cooperation with all parties involved, did everything possible to still get the match started."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

De GraafschapVitesse ArnhemDutch Football AssociationWillem van derLinden

More From Rediff

Ambure Wins Historic Bronze At Youth Olympics

Ambure Wins Historic Bronze At Youth Olympics
Liverpool return to winning ways, Crystal Palace go bottom

Liverpool return to winning ways, Crystal Palace go bottom
Alcaraz avenges US Open loss, wins Paris Masters

Alcaraz avenges US Open loss, wins Paris Masters

Related Stories

Bouncer Steals the Show in Sachin Tendulkar's Diwali Video

Bouncer Steals the Show in Sachin Tendulkar's Diwali Video

Quick Links

DoetinchemGelderland

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026