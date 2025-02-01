HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Davis Cup: Mukund wins first singles; India lead Togo

Davis Cup: Mukund wins first singles; India lead Togo

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 18:17 IST

x

Sasikumar Mukund

IMAGE: Sasikumar Mukund just an hour and 15 minutes to walk away with a 6-2, 6-1 win in the opening singles at the DLTA Complex. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sasikumar Mukund/Instagram

Sasikumar Mukund returned to Davis Cup action with a fluent straight-sets victory over lower-ranked Liova Ayite Ajavon, putting India ahead 1-0 in the World Group I play-off tie against Togo, in New Delhi, Saturday.

The opening match of the tie went on expected lines with Ajavon, languishing outside the top-1000, lacking ammunition to test the 365th ranked Indian in his home conditions.

 

The 28-year-old needed just an hour and 15 minutes to walk away with a 6-2, 6-1 win in the opening singles at the DLTA Complex.

 

Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Togo number one Thomas Setodji in the second singles.

Mukund, who missed Davis Cup action in the 2024 season by not making himself available for matches against Pakistan and Sweden, consistently returned on the backhand side of his opponent and charged to the net to make space for winners after moving Ajavon on both flanks effortlessly.

He had an easy day in office but still Ajavon defended and returned well in long rallies that were expected on a slow surface. The Togolese player was largely left to defend.

The Indian often came to the net, looking for winners, and on one such attempt made a volley error that put him down by a breakpoint in the third game. He saved the chance and continued to charge to the net.

With Mukund feeding a lot balls on the backhand side of Ajavon, the Togolese largely returned with slice shots.

Consecutive unforced errors put Ajavon down 0-40 in game four, and Mukund cashed in on the third chance to take a 3-1 lead.

There was hardly any change in tactics from Ajavon, who was now serving to stay in the set in game eight. At 15-all, his backhand slice just landed outside the line and on the next point he hit his forehand wide to give Mukund two break chances.

Mukund stayed strong in his returns and on the first set point, Ajavo hit a forehand long. In about 37 minutes, Mukund had taken the lead.

The second set remained lop-sided. A double break opened up a comfortable 4-0 cushion for Mukund, who closed the match in game seven after dropping his serve in game five.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Praggnanandhaa SHOCKS Caruana, Gukesh holds firm
Praggnanandhaa SHOCKS Caruana, Gukesh holds firm
Hardik Pandya reveals his 'No 1 love'!
Hardik Pandya reveals his 'No 1 love'!
India's two big worries despite series win!
India's two big worries despite series win!
Davis Cup round-up: US lead Taiwan; Japan, Britain 1-1
Davis Cup round-up: US lead Taiwan; Japan, Britain 1-1
Swim sensation Desinghu wins 4th gold at Nat. Games
Swim sensation Desinghu wins 4th gold at Nat. Games

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new income tax structure5:03

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new...

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before Budget1:17

Sitharaman's 'dahi-cheeni' moment with President before...

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's Budget speech0:49

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD