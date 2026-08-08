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Davis Cup: India To Battle South Korea On Hard Courts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 08, 2026 14:41 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's Davis Cup team is set for a challenging encounter against South Korea on hard courts in Seoul, with the winner advancing to the prestigious Final 8 in November.

Photograph: All India Tennis Association

Photograph: All India Tennis Association

Key Points

  • India will face South Korea in the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 on September 18-19 in Seoul.
  • South Korea, ranked 16th, has chosen hard courts for the tie, a surface they traditionally prefer.
  • India secured their place in this round with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in February.
  • South Korea advanced after an impressive upset win against 2016 champions Argentina.
  • The winning team from this crucial tie will advance to the Davis Cup Final 8 in November.

South Korea have opted to host India on hard courts at the Olympic Tennis Centre in Seoul on September 18-19 in the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2, setting up a potentially intriguing tie between two closely matched teams. India are currently ranked 19th and Korea 16th in the Davis Cup standings, while the Koreans hold a slender 6-5 advantage in their head-to-head record. India will pick their squad on August 10 for the crucial tie.

The last meeting between the two sides came a decade ago, when India prevailed 4-1 in Chandigarh in 2016 in an Asia/Oceania Group I tie played on grass. Korea players are traditionally more comfortable on hard courts and that's why India had deliberately opted for grass when the teams last met.

 

India's Path To The Qualifiers

India earned their place in the second round with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru in February. Dhakshineswar Suresh was the hero, winning both his singles rubbers and partnering Yuki Bhambri to victory in the doubles. He sealed the tie by beating Guy den Ouden 6-4, 7-6(4) in the deciding fifth rubber.

The victory was particularly significant as it took India into the second round of the qualifiers for the first time since the current format was introduced in 2019.

South Korea's Upset Victory And Final 8 Ambitions

Korea, meanwhile, produced an equally impressive upset, defeating 2016 champions Argentina 3-2 in Busan. The Koreans were inspired by Kwon Soonwoo, who was still completing his military service, as they fought back to knock out the fancied South Americans.

The second round will therefore be a winner-takes-all contest for a place in the Davis Cup Final 8. The winning team will advance to the Final 8 in November. Korea have made it to the 16-team Davis Cup Finals in 2022 and 2023.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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