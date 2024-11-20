News
Davis Cup: Germany overpower Canada, advance to semis

Davis Cup: Germany overpower Canada, advance to semis

November 20, 2024 23:24 IST
IMAGE: Germany's Daniel Altmaier in action during his match against Canada's Gabriel Diallo. Photograph: Juan Medina / Reuters

Germany beat Canada 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Davis Cup semi-finals where they will face the Netherlands who advanced with a stunning upset of hosts Spain.

Without world number two Alexander Zverev, Germany went ahead when Daniel Altmaier beat Gabriel Diallo 7-6(5) 6-4 and Jan-Lennard Struff fought back to overcome Denis Shapovalov 4-6 7-5 7-6(5) and seal victory in the tie.

 

"Playing in the finals is amazing, I haven't played Davis Cup the whole year and I'm proud to help the team get the first victory. I think we are in a great position now," Altmaier said on court.

IMAGE: Canada's Gabriel Diallo in action during his match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier. Photograph: Juan Medina / Reuters

"The mental side is crucial. It's a huge motivation for me. My fighting spirit helped me to win the first set and then I was getting into a better rhythm."

Germany avenged their 2022 quarter-final loss to Canada who went on to claim their first Davis Cup title with victory over Australia.

Defending champions Italy will be led by world number one Jannik Sinner in their last-eight clash with Argentina on Thursday and the United States face Australia for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: REUTERS
