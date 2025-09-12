Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Hands India Winning Start

IMAGE: In the second singles, Sumit Nagal will take on Marc-Andrea Huesler, placed 68 places above him. Photograph: All India Tennis Association/X

Pulled out of reserves, Dhakshineswar Suresh stunned higher-ranked Jerome Kym in straight sets to hand India a 1-0 lead against hosts Switzerland in the Davis Cup World Group I tie, in Biel on Friday.

Captain Rohit Rajpal showed immense faith in Dhakshineswar, playing him ahead of Aryan Shah, and the tall Chennai player did not disappoint his side, coming out a 7-6(4), 6-3 winner in the opening singles against Kym, ranked 155th in the world.

Dhakshineswar is placed 626 on the ATP charts but his game belied the low rank. He charged the net a lot more after measuring the game of his opponent who seemed to be lacking a plan B.

"I just stayed calm, played my game, no matter the situation is. There was a lot of pressure, going for country for the first time. I feel I handled it pretty well. I played with my strength," said Dhakshineswar.

"There were a few games where I could have broken but I relied on my serve which is my strength," he added.

Ranked 290, Sumit Nagal, who is making a comeback to Davis Cup after 2023 tie against Morocco, will now take on Marc-Andrea Huesler, placed 68 places above the Indian.

The two players began smoothly, serving big, but Dhakshineswar was in a spot after consecutive unforced errors put him down 0-40 in game four.

He, though, reeled off five straights points to keep it even. His serve yet again came under pressure. At 30-all in game six, the Indian kept hitting on the backhand of his rival and found a backhand winner himself to close the game.

Kym's was not an explosive serve like his Indian counterpart but he kept hitting the right spots to stay ahead.

Dhakshineswar began to charge the net more to earn points and that made a huge difference to how the match shaped up.

There was no break of serve and the opening set was decided via tie-breaker. Dhakshineswar opened up a 5-3 lead when he blasted a forehand in the corner and Kym could not return.

In the longest rally of the match, Kym's forehand landed on the net giving two set points to Dhakshineswar. The Indian squandered the first with an inside-out forehand that kissed the net but converted the second with a backhand lob.

Kym got his first break chance in game five of the second set when Dhakshineswar left a service return, thinking the ball is going out but it landed on the lines.

The Indian saved that chance and another to stay in control.

Dhakshineswar faced more break points when he served again but came out with bazooka serves to save all. He did not miss his chances, though, as he broke Kym at love to take a commanding 5-3 lead.

Dhakshineswar served out the match with an ace.