Davis Cup: Canada beat Australia to claim first title

November 27, 2022 22:02 IST
Davis Cup

Canada won their first Davis Cup title on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in Malaga, Spain.

The world number six had to fend off three break points early in the first set but found his rhythm in the eighth game, where he broke de Minaur with a mighty overhead smash, before sealing the final game with an ace.

Auger-Aliassime retained his poise in the second set as he defended two break points in the second game and he pumped his fist when he broke the Australian with a beautiful forehand winner in the third.

 

He impressively fought his way back from 0-40 to hold his serve in the sixth game and clinched it for the 2019 runners-up with a forehand winner, before flopping down on the ground as his team mates tackled him.

Shapovalov fell short in a physically punishing three-setter against Lorenzo Sonego in the semi-final, but the 18th-ranked left-hander wasted little time establishing a 4-0 lead earlier on Sunday in the opening set before Kokkinakis got on the board.

Having wrapped up the set comfortably to put Canada on the front foot, Shapovalov broke in the third game of the second set and did not look back as he closed out the victory in 89 minutes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
