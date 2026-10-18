Davidovich Fokina fights back to claim Shanghai crown, set for career-high ranking

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina rallied from a set down to defeat Rafael Jodar in three sets, capture his biggest career title at Shanghai and secure a projected career-high ranking.

IMAGE: Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates winning the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Key Points Alejandro Davidovich Fokina fought back from a set down to beat fellow Spaniard Rafael Jodar 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 and claim the biggest title of his career at the Shanghai Masters.

The 25th seed overcame a difficult start, saved break points in three consecutive service games and broke Jodar twice in the decider to seal victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

Jodar, the youngest Shanghai finalist in tournament history, fell short in his first Masters 1000 final but continued his impressive rise after climbing from outside the world's top 900 little more than a year ago.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended Rafael Jodar's dream run at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, battling back to beat his fellow Spaniard 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 and clinch the biggest title of his career.

The 25th-seeded Davidovich Fokina is set to climb 13 places to a career-high world number 13 when the rankings are released on Monday.

Jodar Fades After Blistering Start

IMAGE: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates with the trophy. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

Jodar, playing in his first Masters 1000 final and the youngest Shanghai finalist in tournament history, made a blistering start, broke for a 2-0 lead and again to take the opening set.

Davidovich Fokina recovered from a break down in the second set and saved break points in three successive service games before edging a tight tiebreak to force a decider.

The momentum swung decisively in Davidovich Fokina's favour when he broke the 12th-seeded Jodar twice and sealed victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

"I have a blank mind," Davidovich Fokina said. "I don't know what to say and I don't know how I feel. Just a huge relief.

"After the first set I had to keep trying, keep pushing. In the tiebreak, I believed in myself again. In the third set, maybe I had a bit more fitness physically."

Rising Talent Vs In-Form Player

IMAGE: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is set to rise 13 places to a career-high world number 13. Photograph: Go Nakamura/Reuters

It the third ATP singles title of the 27-year-old's career, adding to his ATP 250 triumphs in Chengdu and Mallorca this season.

The first meeting between the two Spaniards pitted one of the ATP Tour's rising talents against a player enjoying the best season of his career.

The 20-year-old Jodar, who was ranked outside the world's top 900 little more than a year ago, strengthened his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin in his first full season on tour.