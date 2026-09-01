Beckham hails Messi: 'Your Legacy Will Live Forever'

England football legend David Beckham has paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi, celebrating his 'greatness' and enduring legacy after the Argentine icon announced his retirement from a glittering two-decade international career.

IMAGE: David Beckham's Instagram post praising Lionel Messi. Photograph: David Beckham/X

Key Points Lionel Messi has retired from international football after a two-decade career with Argentina, concluding with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain.

Messi's international career included a FIFA World Cup win, two Copa America titles, 203 appearances, and 124 goals.

David Beckham, co-owner of Messi's current club Inter Miami, lauded Messi's 'greatness' and his inspirational impact on millions globally.

Beckham highlighted Messi's legacy, stating he 'delivered the greatest gift to his country' and that his legacy 'will live forever'.

England football icon David Beckham hailed Argentina legend Lionel Messi after he brought the curtains down on a glittering two-decade long international career.

Messi's Illustrious International Career

A one-time FIFA World Cup winner, the second-highest scorer in tournament history and a two-time Copa America winner, 203 appearances, 124 goals and a thousand memories later, Messi hung up his Argentina jersey, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain as his last appearance.

Beckham's Tribute to a Legend

Beckham is the co-owner of Inter Miami, Messi's current club in the Major Soccer League (MLS). Posting on Instagram, Beckham wrote, 'This is the moment we get to look back on & realise how grateful we were to witness the greatness of a young kid with a dream... Leo you have been a credit to yourself , your family , your friends and your country... Leading by example and creating inspiration for millions of children not just in Argentina but around the whole world.. Leo you delivered the greatest gift to your country and for that your legacy will live forever... Congratulations on all you achieved for Argentina.'