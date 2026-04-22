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How Sachin Tendulkar Is Transforming Dantewada Through Sports

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 22, 2026 16:09 IST

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Sachin Tendulkar champions a grassroots sports initiative in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, aiming to transform the once Maoist-affected region into a thriving sports hub for local youth.

Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Key Points

  • Sachin Tendulkar visited Dantewada to support the 'Maidan Cup' sports initiative.
  • The 'Maidan Cup' aims to transform the Maoist-affected Dantewada region into a sports hub.
  • Around 50 school playgrounds have been developed under the 'Maidan Cup' initiative.
  • The initiative benefits over 5,000 children through sports like kabaddi and athletics.
  • The 'Maidan Cup' seeks to reclaim childhood and open new avenues for youth through sports in Dantewada.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday to participate in an event as part of a grassroots sports initiative aimed at transforming the once Maoist-affected region into a thriving sports hub.

Tendulkar arrived at Jagdalpur airport and later travelled to Chhindnar village in Dantewada, where an event under the 'Maidan Cup' initiative is being held.

 

Talking to reporters at Jagdalpur airport, Tendulkar said, "I am very happy that we have developed around 50 school playgrounds (under the Maidan Cup initiative)."

He said a Maidan Cup competition is being held in Dantewada, supported by the Mann Deshi and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, benefiting more than 5,000 children.

Maidan Cup Initiative Promotes Sports Culture

According to district administration officials, it launched the Maidan Cup initiative in collaboration with Mann Deshi and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation last year as part of efforts to shed the region's strife-torn image and promote sports culture.

"It feels wonderful as our foundation with Mann Deshi team has been doing a good job here. I may play with the children as the sports event, which includes disciplines like kabaddi, kho-kho, athletics and volleyball, is being held," Tendulkar said.

Dantewada's Transformation Through Sports

Dantewada, once known for Maoist violence, including the 2010 ambush in Tadmetla (now in Sukma district) in which 76 security personnel were killed, is witnessing a shift. This initiative seeks to "reclaim childhood" and open new avenues for youth through sports, a district administration official said.

Chhattisgarh was declared free from Left-Wing Extremism on March 30 this year.

Developing Sports Facilities in Schools

Under the Maidan Cup initiative, the target was to develop 50 playgrounds in the first phase in government schools, including high schools, higher secondary schools and porta cabin institutions, using low-cost models and community participation, the official said.

Facilities for 13 sports disciplines, including running tracks, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump and wall climbing, have been created. Each playground has been developed at a cost of less than Rs 4 lakh using locally available materials, he said.

Involving Iconic Figures

Involving iconic figures like Tendulkar was aimed at inspiring children and encouraging community participation. Boundary walls of the playgrounds have been decorated with paintings by local children, he said.

Playgrounds have already been completed in several villages, including Chhindnar, he said.

Sachin Tendulkar's involvement aims to inspire children and encourage community participation in the region. The Maidan Cup initiative seeks to provide opportunities for youth through sports, shifting the focus from the region's history of Maoist violence. Chhattisgarh was recently declared free from Left-Wing Extremism, paving the way for such developmental initiatives.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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