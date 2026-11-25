Young golf sensation Danish Verma continues to impress, maintaining a commanding three-shot lead at the Atri Invitational golf event after a strong second round performance.

Key Points Danish Verma, 15, holds a three-shot lead after the second round of the Atri Invitational golf event on Wednesday.

Verma followed his opening eight-under 60 on Tuesday with a four-under 64, reaching 12-under.

Pukhraj Singh Gill fired a bogey-free 10-under 58 to climb to sole second place at nine-under.

Shiv Kapur moved to sole third place at eight-under, recording his fourth top-10 finish in his last five starts.

Danish Verma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC continued to make a strong impression in his maiden season as a professional, maintaining a three-shot lead after the second round of the Atri Invitational golf event here on Wednesday.

Verma's Dominant Performance

The 15-year-old Verma followed his opening eight-under 60 at the Par-68 Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Tuesday, with a four-under 64 to reach 12-under and stay firmly in control.

While Verma kept the pole position, there were two superb rounds during the day and the biggest charge came from Pukhraj Singh Gill OF Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC, who fired a bogey-free 10-under 58 at the Par-68 course to climb from one-over to nine-under and sole second place.

Gill, who has played close to 30 weeks this year, was followed by Shiv Kapur, who added a three-under 65 to his opening five-under to move to eight-under and sole third. Kapur has now recorded four top-10 finishes in his last five starts.