Uttar Pradesh's Danish Khan has clinched the Master Men Individual Skeet gold medal at the prestigious 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions in New Delhi, showcasing top-tier performance in the shotgun event.

Key Points Danish Khan from Uttar Pradesh won the Master Men Individual Skeet gold medal at the 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions on Saturday.

Khan scored 29 in the final, finishing two targets ahead of the competition.

Telangana's J Jayeshchand secured the silver medal, while Delhi's Syed Hammad Meer claimed the bronze.

The shotgun competitions have been ongoing since November 12 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

Uttar Pradesh's Danish Khan won the Master Men Individual Skeet gold medal at the 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here on Saturday.

Khan Dominates Skeet Final

The shotgun competitions, organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) under International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules, have been underway since November 12.

Danish, who qualified in second place with 109 (20, 22, 23, 22, 22), shot 29 in the eight-man final to finish two targets clear of the field.

Telangana's J Jayeshchand, who entered the final in sixth place with 103 (21, 20, 22, 21, 19), won the silver with 27. Delhi's Syed Hammad Meer claimed the bronze with 25 after qualifying fourth with 106 (23, 22, 20, 21, 20).

Telangana had three more shooters in the final. Rahul Rao finished fourth with 20 after making the cut through a shoot-off for the last final berth, having tied on 99 with Punjab's Gurvinder Singh Gill. E Chetan Reddy was fifth with 16 and Viqar Ahmed Shafeeq sixth with 14.

Qualification topper Haris Ul Islam of Uttar Pradesh, who led the field with 111 out of 125 (21, 21, 24, 22, 23), could manage only 5 in the final and placed seventh after a tie-shot with Rajasthan's Pratap Singh, who also finished on 5 and took eighth.

Chetan Reddy and Hammad Meer were level on 106 in qualification, with Chetan taking third spot on tie-shot.