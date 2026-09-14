Daniel Maldini's driving licence suspended following alcohol-related crash in Milan

Daniel Maldini had his driving licence suspended after a Milan crash, with breath tests showing alcohol above Italy’s legal limit, though Cagliari confirmed his toxicology tests were negative.

IMAGE: Daniel Maldini has made six appearances for the Italian national team. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Key Points Cagliari forward Daniel Maldini had his driving licence suspended after a Milan car crash in which police found him above Italy’s legal alcohol limit.

Maldini’s breath tests recorded alcohol levels of 0.91 and 0.89 grams per litre, compared with Italy’s legal limit of 0.5 g/l.

The 24-year-old was among six people with minor injuries and was released from hospital after undergoing medical checks following the crash.

Cagliari said Maldini’s toxicology tests were negative and confirmed he would return to training, while police await further drug-test results.

Italian soccer player Daniel Maldini has had his driving licence suspended after he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit following a car crash in Milan early on Sunday, a local police source said on Monday.

Maldini, who plays for Cagliari, was one of six people to suffer minor injuries after his Porsche Carrera 4 collided with another vehicle in the north of the city around 5:15 am (0315 GMT) on Sunday.

The 24-year-old forward was taken to hospital for checks before being released later in the day.

Alcohol Level Above Legal Limit

An initial breath test carried out by local police at the scene of the accident showed a blood alcohol level of 0.91 grams per litre, while a second test recorded 0.89 g/l, according to the source. Italy's legal limit is 0.5 g/l.

After being taken to hospital for further checks, Maldini also underwent testing for drug use, but the results are not expected for another three to four days, the police source said.

Maldini's lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno, declined to comment.

Maldini had scored the winning goal from the penalty spot when Cagliari won 2-1 in Serie A against Atalanta in the city of Bergamo, close to Milan, on Saturday night.

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Cagliari Confirms Negative Toxicology Results

Cagliari said on Monday that Maldini had undergone toxicology tests, with all results returning negative.

The player will rejoin the squad as scheduled for a training session later in the day, as the team resumes preparations for its upcoming fixtures, the club added.

Maldini is the son of former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini, and previously played in other Serie A clubs, including Lazio, Atalanta, and AC Milan.

He has made six appearances for the Italian national team.