Dal Lake Lights Up With Khelo India

Dal Lake Lights Up With Khelo India

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
August 22, 2025 14:43 IST

Umar Ganie captures the historic moment as Jammu and Kashmir hosts the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Khelo India Games

IMAGE: Water, sports, and Kashmir's ethereal beauty. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff
 

Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Friday witnessed history as the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival was inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing over 800 participants from across India and abroad.

Omar Abdullah

IMAGE: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Khelo India water games.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the event as a 'historic moment that blends the spirit of sports with the natural beauty of Kashmir.'

The three-day festival has brought together national and international participants, set to compete in water sports against the stunning backdrop of the Zabarwan mountains.

Artists from several states performed cultural shows on shikaras and boats, adding colour to the grand opening. Players from across the country also took part in a spectacular shikara parade on Dal Lake.

The festival is expected to give a major boost to adventure tourism in Kashmir following the deadly Pahalgam attack, while also providing a platform for water sports athletes from different states to showcase their talent.

Khelo India Games

Khelo India Games

Khelo India Games

Khelo India Games

Khelo India Games

Khelo India Games

UMAR GANIE
