HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Dakar Rally: De Mevius takes lead as champion Al-Rajhi penalised

Dakar Rally: De Mevius takes lead as champion Al-Rajhi penalised

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 04, 2026 23:57 IST

x

India's Harith Noah opened his Dakar campaign with a steady prologue. He finished in 37th Position Overall and will start in the 23rd position for Rally 2.

X-Raid Mini driver Guillaume de Mevius

IMAGE: X-raid Mini JCW Team's Guillaume de Mevius ahead of the Dakar Rally on Friday, January 2. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Saudi Arabia's defending Dakar Rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi struggled on Sunday's first full stage on home terrain, clocking up 16 minutes of penalties as X-Raid Mini driver Guillaume de Mevius took the lead.

India's Harith Noah opened his Dakar campaign with a steady prologue. He finished in 37th Position Overall and will start in the 23rd position for Rally 2.

Al-Rajhi was penalised for missing a waypoint and speeding and ended up nearly 29 minutes off the Belgian's lead with 12 more stages of the endurance event to come over the next two weeks in Saudi Arabia.

 

Qatar's five-times winner Nasser Al-Attiyah was in second place for the Dacia Sandriders team, 40 seconds behind de Mevius.

"We had a good pace and could have pushed harder, but when we saw (Dacia teammate) Sebastien Loeb with two flat tyres, we decided to be cautious and avoid puncturing ourselves," said the Qatari.

Czech driver Martin Prokop was in third place for the Orlen Jipocar team after 305 km (190 miles) of competitive action around Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, with Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom fourth in a Ford Raptor.

In the motorcycle category, Spaniard Edgar Canet continued to lead KTM teammate Daniel Sanders after they finished the prologue in that order, with American Ricky Brabec third on a Honda.

Botswana's Ross Branch was fastest on two wheels in the 305 km special stage but was then given a six-minute penalty for speeding.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India has all their bases covered for T20 WC'
'India has all their bases covered for T20 WC'
Boxing Nationals: Amit Panghal, Sagar off to winning start
Boxing Nationals: Amit Panghal, Sagar off to winning start
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
BCB requests ICC to relocate B'desh's T20 WC matches
A scuffle, three red cards and a win for Napoli!
A scuffle, three red cards and a win for Napoli!
Delayed Bouts, Missing Rings: Chaos at Boxing Nationals
Delayed Bouts, Missing Rings: Chaos at Boxing Nationals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid on Venezuela11:07

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid...

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11 Accused4:39

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11...

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path2:50

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO